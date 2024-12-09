With gift shopping in full swing, everyone has asked themselves the million-dollar question, “What would make the perfect present?” While perfection might be elusive, Inman’s Holiday Gift Guide for 2024 aims to help you get as close as possible when selecting gifts for the hardworking agents in your life.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

The much-anticipated holiday season is here, and it’s the perfect opportunity to acknowledge the unsung heroes who serve their communities and help turn dreams into reality — Realtors.

With gift shopping in full swing, everyone has asked the million-dollar question, “What’s the perfect gift?” While perfection might be elusive, Inman’s Holiday Gift Guide for 2024 aims to help you get as close as possible when selecting gifts for the hardworking agents in your life.

From gifts tailored specifically to real estate professionals to items that complement their on-the-go lifestyles, this guide ensures you will pick meaningful presents agents genuinely appreciate and use daily — rather than ones that collect dust.

For the agent who masters the art of planning and organization

1. Goal chart | Sales tracker

With a whirlwind of tasks agents face daily, a goal chart or sales tracker can be a lifesaver for staying on top of priorities and planning for future sales.

For agents who love the satisfaction of putting pen to paper, this tracker makes setting and achieving goals feel more tangible and rewarding than ever.

The Girl Friday dry-erase acrylic calendar offers customizable sizes and frame colors to match any agent’s style. Plus, its sleek design fits seamlessly into both an office or home setup.

2. Advanced recording and transcription device

Details can make all the difference between closing a deal and missing out on one. With the Plaud NotePin, agents never have to fear missing a client request or meeting detail ever again.

The Plaud NotePin is a sleek recording device that offers advanced transcription capabilities, supporting multiple speakers in over 112 languages.

The NotePin isn’t just functional; it’s also versatile. It can be worn as a necklace, wristband, clip or pin, and comes in three stylish colors: Cosmic Grey, Lunar Silver and Sunset Purple. While free AI transcription is available for the device, consider upgrading your agent with the AI Pro Starter Plan which unlocks even more transcription minutes.

3. Car trunk organizer

Real estate agents practically live out of their cars, juggling showings, client meetings and long commutes. Staying organized and prepared is essential and Snuopfy’s car trunk organizer with a built-in cooler will make that a breeze.

This organizer includes adjustable compartments roomy enough for agent tools and gear, helping them maximize trunk space. Plus, the eco-friendly, insulated cooler bag is perfect for keeping snacks chilled or meals warm — just what agents need on those marathon workdays.

For the agent who demands additional security

3. Realtor safety app subscription

Real estate agents often receive last-minute calls from potential buyers looking to schedule immediate showings. While that’s part of the job, conducting showings solo can raise safety concerns.

Thankfully, tools like Forewarn and SafeShowings are designed to help agents prioritize safety while keeping things professional.

Forewarn makes it easy to perform quick background checks on prospective clients using only a phone number. Meanwhile, SafeShowings focuses on ID verification, requiring buyers to upload their ID before a showing. The app even includes a distress alert feature that can notify 911 in case of an emergency. The gift of a Forewarn or SafeShowings subscription will ultimately give agents peace of mind in the long run.

4. AirTag wallet

For real estate agents who are always on the move, keeping track of essentials like a wallet can be a challenge, but the Jenoss Smart AirTag Wallet is an easy solution.

This wallet features a built-in Apple AirTag holder, so if it ever gets misplaced, the agent can quickly locate it using the iPhone Find My app. It also includes advanced RFID-blocking technology to keep sensitive client and personal information secure.

The wallet is incredibly affordable, helping both you and the recipient keep more money in your pocket — literally. Pair it with an Apple AirTag, and they’re good to go.

For the agent who can’t afford to miss a meal

5. Meal delivery service subscription

Forbes ranked Home Chef as the top meal delivery service for 2024, followed by HelloFresh and Factor — all perfect for real estate agents whose packed schedules make it difficult to prepare or wait for a meal.

Meal delivery services offer convenient meal options without the hassle of deciding what to eat, waiting for delivery, or sacrificing valuable time. Depending on the subscription, agents can receive a certain amount of meals tailored to their dietary needs, offering options like low-calorie-dishes, protein-packed meals, quick-prep recipes and extras for breakfast or dessert.

Subscription costs vary, but ask any agent, and they will tell you — it’s worth every penny to never miss a meal.

For new agents ready to rise and veterans eager to stay ahead

6. Inman Connect New York virtual ticket

Newcomers and real estate pros have to stay up to date on all things real estate, which can be challenging because the market changes rapidly. Purchasing a virtual ticket to Inman Connect New York is sure to give agents the insights and tools they need to stay innovative. From there, the agent takes on the challenge of incorporating all that they have learned into their business practices. Apart from the panels and speakers, the in-person conferences serve as an excellent networking opportunity for real estate professionals.

7. Inman On Tour Nashville virtual ticket

Treat an agent to exclusive access to Inman On Tour: Nashville — the debut event for this exciting new series of events. This stop guarantees insider knowledge on the trends and strategies that are shaping the future of real estate, all set against the vibrant backdrop of Music City.

For the agent who is always within reach

9. Wireless charging stand

The Belkin Magsafe Wireless Charging Stand is a 3-in-1 charger that ensures agents who rely on their devices can stay organized and responsive throughout the day.

Agents constantly use their devices to communicate with clients, inspectors, colleagues, etc., managing several calls, emails and messages daily. Beyond communication, smartphones can be used to access MLS listings, virtual property tours and navigation apps to find and show properties.

This charger powers up iPhone 12 models and newer, the Apple Watch and AirPods simultaneously — all for a very affordable price.

For the DIY agents

10. HighNote subscription

Treat your favorite real estate agent to a subscription to HighNote — a cutting-edge, AI-powered platform that makes creating digital presentations nice and easy. With HighNote, agents can create sleek, interactive presentations that showcase their expertise and market insights in a way that captivates clients.

The digital platform comes loaded with customizable templates for every type of presentation, from listing pitches to market updates. Plus, its real-time analytics allow agents to see exactly what content is grabbing the attention of their clients.

A HighNote subscription is inexpensive and provides access to unlimited shares, assets, folders and top-notch customer support.

11. Camera tripod

The XXZU Camera Tripod is a must-have for agents who need to capture quick, high-quality listing photos, or even those who just enjoy showcasing their photography skills. Every agent knows the power of a listing photo, and how a bad one can directly impact sales.

After a little time learning to properly set up the tool, your agent will be ready to present properties in the best light.

The tripod is compatible with 4” to 7” cell phones and DSLR/SLR Cameras, projectors, webcams, ring lights, monitors, etc. Its adjustable height and angle settings cater to diverse photography needs, while the detachable remote enables easy photo or video capturing.

Overall, this tripod makes an inexpensive yet valuable addition to any agent’s toolkit.

For the agent who helped track down your dream home

12. Referral or a shoutout on your social media page

A referral or a social media shoutout costs you nothing but can be worth thousands of dollars to a real estate agent. By recommending their services to your network, you’re helping them build trust and visibility, which is invaluable in a business driven by personal connections.

A simple shoutout acknowledging the agent’s expertise, professionalism or recent successes can make a huge difference. Include their contact information or links to their website and social profiles to make it easy for potential clients to connect.

