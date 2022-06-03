Keeping in mind the personality type of your clients can help you become perceptive and tailor your approach, so that you’re able to provide the best homebuying experience possible.

The formation of effortless connections with clients is what we all strive for as real estate agents, but it is not always easily achieved. At times, these connections may require a bit more effort and perceptiveness to customize a comfortable and successful homebuying experience.

Consider the Myers–Briggs personality assessment, where 16 personality indicators can be achieved with the test. That potentially equates to 16 ways you could successfully or unsuccessfully interact with clients.

Because each personality type will resonate with different messaging approaches, tailoring your approach could save both you and the homebuyer time and effort. Additionally, learning to assess the character of your clients can help you feel more empowered to work with a wide variety of personality types.

Although we all typically resonate with certain personalities based on our own traits, there are steps you can take to ensure you connect with clients of any disposition.

In this case, let’s consider the two predominant types of clients you may encounter along the way: thinkers and feelers.

The thinker

These clients are usually drawn to all things based on logic. They tend to be data-driven and prefer to stay number- and comps-centric. The systematic approach of these clients has its pitfalls — one of which is what I would call “analysis paralysis.”

For example, I once had a client who could not make a decision. This client was data-driven, and, because the data kept changing, the fluidity became an excuse for them to postpone the decision.

To remedy the situation, I produced a spreadsheet encompassing all the data we had seen to date, including the vast majority of the client’s requirements. I ended the presentation by stating that I would no longer be able to work with the client if they were not serious buyers.

Confronted with the data, which was presented in a way they could process, the client realized that the problem was with their commitment to decision-making and not about the ideal property being available.

The feeler

In my experience, these clients tend to have a more emotional response to homebuying. In general, they are driven visually and more likely to have specific visions for the properties they view.

Although this can be a perk in some cases, as these homebuyers can look past typical hang-ups like paint color and flooring, it can also present problems. For example, I’ve had clients who will fall in love with a property and its potential, forgetting to consider the overall investment.

In these situations, I’ve had to take the time to remind my clients of the other homebuying aspects that matter, such as assessments, taxes and neighborhoods. If I did not bring this bit of reality back into the experience, I would have done a disservice to my clients, who would likely realize later that the home was not quite as grand as it was when they fell head over heels.

