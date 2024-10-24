The company is opening its first franchise in the Central American country amid an ongoing push to expand in new global locations.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

The world is apparently Keller Williams’ oyster, with the company announcing Thursday that it is expanding into Guatemala.

In a statement, the company announced that Rodrigo Garcia will serve as the regional operating principal over a new franchise in the Central American country. Operations for the franchise are currently “initializing,” the statement notes, with a market center (KW’s term for an office) expected to open sometime in the fourth quarter of this year.

“Our vision for KW in Guatemala is to become the choice brand for investors, real estate entrepreneurs and agents who want to level up,” Garcia said in the statement. He added, “We chose KW as our alliance partner in Guatemala because they have proven systems, models and technology that accelerate results within our real estate industry.”

Prior to his new role, Garcia was with RE/MAX, where he served as a commercial real estate director and broker.

The statement goes on to note that Guatemala represents Keller Williams’ sixth “master franchise in Central America.” Other countries in the region with a KW presence include Belize, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama and Honduras. The company has 576 agents working out of seven market centers in Central America.

Globally, the franchisor operates 292 market centers outside the U.S. and Canada. Those market centers serve 17,569 agents, the statement notes — adding that the number of international agents has risen “0.7 percent since the end of August 2024.”

International expansion has become an important frontier for Keller Williams, with recent years seeing announcements about new market centers in exotic locales such as Sint Maarten, Aruba, Turks and Caicos, and elsewhere. The pressure to grow globally has become particularly pronounced in the post-COVID era, when high rates and slow home sales have left the U.S. housing market with a case of intense malaise. Those conditions have diminished American companies’ ability to grow on their home turf, pushing them to — among other things — seek opportunities elsewhere.

The company’s statement Thursday noted that it’s also currently exploring future expansion in “Africa, Central and South America, Central and Eastern Europe and Asia.”

Bill Soteroff

Regarding the expansion in Guatemala, Keller Williams Worldwide President William E. Soteroff expressed excitement in Thursday’s statement.

“We are excited to welcome KW Guatemala to our global family under the leadership of Rodrigo and his talented core team,” Soteroff said. “Rodrigo’s passion for innovation and entrepreneurial spirit will drive rapid growth and elevate the real estate experience in Guatemala.”

Email Jim Dalrymple II

Keller Williams
Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×