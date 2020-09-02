Keller Williams is expanding its brand presence into Aruba, the Dominican Republic, and Peru, marking the international real estate franchisor’s 50th international market.

As of July 30, Keller Williams boasts 240 market centers and 10,915 agents — a year-over-year increase of 34.1 percent — outside of the U.S. and Canada.

“The continued rapid growth of Keller Williams across the globe is fulfilling a dream that started with Gary Keller more than 30 years ago,” William Soteroff, president of Keller Williams Worldwide, the international division of Keller Williams, said in a statement. “Our proprietary systems and models, training and technology are the powerful combination that is attracting the best leaders in each country we seek to further build and embody our strong culture.”

In Aruba, the market center will be led by Jan Hekman, and Aruban citizen with 18 years of experience in leadership roles with the military and police, followed by a career in real estate. Hekman anticipates opening the market center Oct. 1.

Led by regional operating principal Cheryl Henderson, the Keller Williams franchise in the Dominican Republic is launching and rebranding seven existing local offices. The franchise is expected to be operational soon, with approximately 150 agents.

Daniel Valencia Kouri, a local real estate developer, is expected to open the Keller Williams Peru franchise in early 2021. Valencia Kouri is also the founding partner of Entrepreneurs’ Organization Peru and serves as an advisory committee member supporting the dean of entrepreneurship at Universidad San Ignacio de Loyola, a university based in Lima.

Despite the headwinds of COVID-19 impacting countries across the globe, Keller Williams is continuing to seek growth opportunities around the world.

“While no one predicted the challenges of 2020, our international operations are thriving and we’re growing more this year than ever,” Soteroff said. “And that’s due to a steadfast commitment to our values and principles and to providing the industry’s best agent training.”

Email Patrick Kearns