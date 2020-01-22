Keller Williams now boasts 64 market centers and 3,217 agents across Latin America and the Caribbean.

Keller Williams is continuing its growth in Latin America and the Carribean, announcing Wednesday the launch of new franchises in Honduras and Turks and Caicos.

The brokerage now boasts 64 market centers and 3,217 agents in 15 different countries across Latin America and the Caribbean.

“We have a strong foundation of agents supporting consumers on their home and commercial real estate buying, selling and leasing journeys across Latin America,” William Soteroff, president of Keller Williams Worldwide, said in a statement. “And we are excited to announce our remarkable new leaders in Honduras and the Turks and Caicos that match our values and have each set a powerful vision, understanding the immense opportunity we have in front of us.”

The Honduras franchise will be led by Raul Martinez, while the Turks and Caicos franchise will be led by Terry Meneley.

The new franchises come at a time of immense growth across Keller Williams’ international operations, which closed 2019 at 9,945 agents and 226 market centers operating outside the United States and Canada.

Outside of the United States and Canada, agents closed a total of 32,427 transactions in 2019, a year-over-year increase of 20 percent.

Meanwhile, agents outside of the U.S. and Canada also closed $4.9 billion in sales volume in 2019, a 7.9 percent increase year-over-year. The number of listings taken and contracts written by Keller Williams agents also increased by double-digit percentages annually.

