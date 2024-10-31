Power couple calling it quits after 13 years and 11 seasons on the hit reality real estate show. “We were babies when we started the show,” Josh Altman told “People.”

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Josh Altman, one half of the famed Altman Brothers luxury real estate team, announced that he and wife, Heather, would be cashing out of Bravo’s wildly popular “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” after a 13-year run, People magazine reported Thursday.

Altman, 45, who along with brother, Matthew, runs the Altman Brothers Team at Douglas Elliman in Los Angeles, told the magazine on Thursday he and his wife chose to end their long run on the series earlier this month after weighing the benefits but had been considering a change at least since Season 15 began airing in September.

“We just felt the time was right,” Altman, a frequent guest on E! network shows like “Keeping up with the Kardashians” and “Giuliana and Bill,” told People. “We’ve kind of been on the fence the last couple years about if we kept pushing through. It was a very tough decision, and it’s bittersweet for us.”

The Massachusetts-born agent, who in 2021 inked a career-high $1.4 billion in residential sales, also told People the decision had “nothing to do with relationships on the show,” including co-star Josh Flagg.

Instead, Josh Altman said he and Heather wanted to spend more time with their kids, TMZ reported.

Josh pointed out that he and Heather are older and more mature than when they started their first of 11 seasons on the show.

“I’ve been on that show since I was almost a new real estate agent,” Josh Altman told People. “We are different people than when we started the show. We were babies when we started the show. It’s time to kind of close that chapter.”

People and TMZ both reported that the couple has no plan to join any of the growing list of reality real estate shows that are in the works.

Email Jotham Sederstrom