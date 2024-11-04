In partnership with Restb.ai, the 39,300-member MLS PIN will equip itself with new ways to work faster, better serve buyers and sellers, and push its own boundaries in data capture and accuracy.

New England’s largest multiple listing service will experience an upgrade in 2025 as it rolls out a series of advancements in artificial intelligence, Inman has learned.

In partnership with Restb.ai, the 39,300-member MLS PIN will equip itself with new ways to work faster, better serve buyers and sellers and push its own boundaries in data capture and accuracy.

Restb.ai is the Barcelona-based company that has hand-held the entire industry into the realm of computer vision, an AI technology that uses still photography to make determinations about a listing’s contents, exterior characteristics and overall quality, among other observations. That data can then be translated into verifiable market performance insights as well as used to automate marketing collateral creation. The AI becomes notably valuable when it’s being taught by tens of thousands of properties represented by millions of photos.

Listing auto-populate helps users quickly input a property’s details into an MLS’s required property submission experience. Data extracted from uploaded photos is mapped to the required fields automatically and needs only be manually verified by the agent or marketing team. Advanced image tagging identifies and labels interior and exterior features, room types and styles, among other characteristics.

The intent is that when applied across the MLS PIN’s membership base, the organization can collectively save thousands of hours between listing agreement and its arrival to the open market.

Erminio Grasso, who heads MLS PIN as its president and CEO, said that Restb.ai’s integration will enhance his organization’s already tech-forward approach to managing the market’s listings.

“Our Pinergy in-house technology remains wickedly smart and at the leading edge of real estate innovation with the addition of safe, proven, and time-saving AI tools from Restb.ai that will surprise and delight our tens of thousands of real estate professionals across the New England and New York markets we serve.”

Grasso said the organization will roll out more in 2025, such as the Listing Remark Generator, which automates public remarks for an MLS entry.

Inman reported in September that Restb.ai expanded its reach to 17 new multiple listing services in New York, Rhode Island, the Carolinas, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Minnesota, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado, Arizona, California and British Columbia during the first half of the year, growing its reach to more than 720,000 MLS members across the U.S. and Canada.

The company released a multi-market study in July 2024 that showed listing marketing plans that use floor plans help homes sell in less time. In St. Louis, using a floor plan cut days on market (DOM) by 41 percent. In Chicago, DOM went from an average of 11.3 days to 8.5.

“As an industry leader, MLS PIN is raising the bar for delivering responsible, practical, and proven AI to thousands of professionals, helping to boost the momentum of AI adoption industry-wide,” said Nathan Brannen, chief product officer at Restb.ai, in a statement.

