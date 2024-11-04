The two companies have agreed to offer Local Logic’s scalable library of city, community and street-level NeighborhoodIntel reports through the SentriLock interface.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Home access and listing security company SentriLock has inked a deal to provide the services of community-first marketing services company Local Logic to its more than 500,000 active users, Inman has learned.

A Nov. 4 press release said the two companies have agreed to offer Local Logic’s scalable library of city, community and street-level NeighborhoodIntel reports through the SentriLock interface to provide “unparalleled neighborhood data and insights accessible during showings within the SentriKey Real Estate platform.”

The intent of the relationship is for both companies to expand their marketing reach. However, there is a good deal of integration smarts in it, given SentriLock’s core value proposition, which centers on people visiting specific homes, and thus, specific neighborhoods.

Upon scheduling a showing and requesting access, an agent can choose to buy a Local Logic report for that home directly from the access experience. It’s tantamount to being offered a box of drill bits when buying a drill.

“Our NeighborhoodIntel reports are designed to give agents a comprehensive understanding of any neighborhood, enabling them to differentiate themselves and build greater trust with their clients,” said Vincent-Charles Hodder, co-founder and CEO of Local Logic, in a statement. “Partnering with SentriLock is a powerful step forward in our mission.”

SentriLock expanded into software during the COVID-19 pandemic, a time when the industry was seeking alternatives to ShowingTime after its acquisition by Zillow.

The platform, officially called SentriKey Showing Service, was designed using input from real estate professionals and is meant to help them organize and coordinate the way they show properties, according to a 2021 statement from SentriLock. Among other things, the tool provides users with market data, scheduling options, a virtual assistant dubbed SAM, a client roster, listing-sharing options and, now, hyperlocal marketing content through Local Logic.

Local Logic has made inroads with a number of fellow software companies and industry players. In June 2024 it hooked up with DirectOffer and Lundy’s AI home search solution, as well as Property Panorama in March and Homegenius in April. In 2023, it announced a deal with MLS software company VestaPlus.

SentriLock believes its partnership with the location marketer demonstrates its commitment to helping agents add value.

“At SentriLock, we are committed to equipping Realtors with the best tools in the industry,” said Scott Fisher, Founder and CEO of SentriLock, said in the release. “This partnership with Local Logic is another great property technology relationship that takes our service to the next level by adding robust neighborhood insights that enrich the client experience and help agents stand out in a competitive market where providing amazing experiences is critical.”

SentriLock is a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Association of Realtors (NAR) and serves more than 400 associations and MLSs.

Email Craig Rowe