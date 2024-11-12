Stuart Siegel, the Americas chief strategy officer, will serve as interim president and CEO until a permanent replacement has been found for Hitt, who has served with the luxury brand since 2010.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Engel & Völkers Americas CEO and President Anthony Hitt will step down from his position at the firm at the end of 2024 to “focus on personal endeavors,” executives for the luxury brand announced on Tuesday.

Hitt has been with Engel & Völkers Americas since 2010, and has served as CEO and president for the past 11 years.

Stuart Siegel, who is Americas chief strategy officer, will serve as interim president and CEO until a permanent replacement has been found for Hitt, the company said.

“Under Anthony’s strong leadership, our business has grown successfully and our global network has expanded further. I want to thank him for his outstanding contributions and dedication,” Jawed Barna, Engel & Völkers Group CEO, said in a statement.

“Our search for a successor will be focused on identifying the best candidate who will not only be an ideal cultural fit but also bring an unwavering commitment to enthusiastically drive the future growth and success of our business.”

Hitt came to Engel & Völkers Americas after about a decade with Sotheby’s International Realty. He helped spearhead the Hamburg, Germany-based brand’s growth throughout the U.S., Canada, Caribbean, Mexico and Central America.

Hitt had often commented on the company’s resistance to flashy industry trends that come and go, and a commitment to industry basics like customer service and selling real estate. He did, however, help nudge the brand into the future when, under his leadership, Engel & Völkers Americas underwent a brand refresh in 2023 that the company dubbed “Refined.”

“Engel & Völkers has been a very important part of my life, and leading this brand has always been more than simply a job to me,” Hitt said in a statement.

“Developing and guiding Engel & Völkers in the Americas has been a true privilege and one of my greatest accomplishments. Thanks to our leadership team, license partners, and advisors, we have built an exceptional company that continues to set new standards of service and expertise in the industry. Now, I feel it’s time to step back, leaving the company in strong hands as I focus on personal interests. I will always be a friend to Engel & Völkers and look forward to watching its continued growth and success with great pride to have been part of it.”

Siegel is an industry veteran with more than four decades of experience in the luxury real estate, hospitality and consulting sectors, Engel & Völkers said in a press statement. He will continue to serve as chief strategy officer while filling in for Hitt, until a new CEO and president has been decided on.

Get Inman’s Luxury Lens Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly deep dive into the biggest news in the world of high-end real estate delivered every Friday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Lillian Dickerson