This former NFL football player has built an award-winning team through innovative marketing and community involvement.

Although many of the Blankenship Group’s team members are not originally from 30A, they nonetheless have deep roots in the area. Many, according to team leader Beau Blankenship, “grew up visiting the area and fell in love with its unique charm. This deep connection to 30A drives their passion for helping others achieve their dream of living here.”

Several of the team members started out as interns and have since grown into successful real estate pros in their own right. That’s because Blankenship seeks to foster a supportive and collaborative environment that “treats each team member like family.”

With more than $1.7 billion in closed sales since the end of 2021 and a client-centric approach, Blankenship and his team are building a reputation for excellence and a loyal client base. Learn how he made the switch from the NFL and how he’s working to enhance his team’s reputation and connections to the benefit of both clients and the community.



Name: Beau Blankenship

Title: Owner and real estate advisor

Location: Santa Rosa Beach, Florida

Team Name: Blankenship Group

Rankings: No. 1 team on 30A for three consecutive years, No. 1 team in the Engel and Völkers company, the No. 2 large team in Florida and the No. 12 large team in the nation

Team size: Team lead of 15

Transaction sides: 256 (2023)

Sales volume: $1.6 billion (since 2019)

Awards: No. 1 Team by GCI in the Engel and Völkers company (2020, 2021, 2022, 2023)

How did you get your start in real estate?

My journey into real estate began with a foundation in football, where the discipline and determination I developed as an athlete seamlessly translated into my client-centric service.

Growing up vacationing with my family year after year on 30A, I was led to begin my real estate journey in this charming destination. Starting from the bottom, I refined my sales and team-building skills, culminating in the bold launch of my first brokerage, Engel & Völkers 30A Beaches, in 2018 at the age of 27.

In 2019, I formed the Blankenship Group with just a few agents, and through networking and years of relentless work, grew it into the successful, record-breaking team it is today.

What’s something you know now that you wish you knew when you started?

One thing I know now that I wish I knew when I started is the importance of building and maintaining strong relationships. In the luxury market, trust and personal connections are paramount. It’s not just about closing deals but about cultivating long-term relationships with clients, understanding their unique needs and preferences, and providing unparalleled service.

I also learned that investing in a robust network, including other industry professionals and local influencers, can significantly enhance your business.

Lastly, understanding the value of patience and persistence is crucial — luxury transactions often take longer and require a high level of dedication and attention to detail.

What’s your top tip for newly formed teams?

My top tip for newly formed real estate teams is to foster a culture of open communication and collaboration. From Day 1, establish an environment where team members feel comfortable sharing ideas, discussing challenges and offering support.

Encourage regular team meetings to align goals, celebrate successes and address any issues. Emphasize the importance of working together rather than competing against each other. A strong, united team can achieve far more than individuals working in isolation.

Building trust and maintaining transparency within the team will not only enhance your internal relationships but also improve your client interactions and drive long-term success.

Tell us about a high point in your career

One of the high points in my career was reaching the No. 1 spot in our market, but the most fulfilling part of this achievement was witnessing the growth and success of my team members. This milestone was the result of years of hard work, strategic planning and dedication to excellence. I focused on investing in my team by hiring talented individuals and providing them with the training, resources and support they needed to excel.

By setting clear goals, building strong relationships with clients and partners, and embracing innovative strategies, we were able to achieve this success. However, seeing my team members grow into successful real estate professionals and knowing that their achievements were part of our collective success made this accomplishment truly meaningful.

It reaffirmed that real estate success is not just about individual accolades but also about creating opportunities for others to thrive.

What makes a good leader?

A good leader on a real estate team is someone who inspires and motivates their team through a combination of vision, empathy and accountability. Effective leaders lead by example, demonstrating a strong work ethic, integrity and a commitment to excellence that sets the standard for their team. They create a supportive and collaborative environment where team members feel valued and encouraged to reach their full potential.

A great leader also listens actively, providing constructive feedback and fostering open communication to address challenges and celebrate successes. They focus on developing their team’s skills through ongoing training and mentorship, while also setting clear, achievable goals and providing the resources needed to meet them.

Ultimately, a successful leader balances the pursuit of team objectives with the personal and professional growth of each individual, building a cohesive unit that strives for excellence together.

