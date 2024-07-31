E&V Create powered by Canva will be accessible to all Engel & Völkers Americas agents. The tool features thousands of Engel & Völkers templates so that luxury advisors can quickly create designs for a number of uses.

Global luxury real estate company Engel & Völkers is leveling up agent marketing through a new collaboration with graphic design and global visual communications platform Canva, the firm informed Inman exclusively.

Credit: Engel & Völkers

Jill DeSilva | Engel & Völkers

All Engel & Völkers Americas-affiliated agents will now have access to E&V Create powered by Canva, which will allow them to design and create content with thousands of Engel & Völkers templates in the platform, with more templates to come on a regular basis.

“Engel & Völkers is dedicated to providing our advisors with the resources they need, especially in a highly competitive market,” Engel & Völkers Senior Vice President of Product Jill DeSilva said in a statement. “Recognizing that many real estate professionals already use Canva, we’ve chosen to align with this trusted platform to provide a next-level marketing solution. This is more than just a tool; it’s a way to empower our network to meet the needs of a discerning clientele with speed and style.”

The E&V Create platform will allow the firm’s advisors to create designs for a variety of uses, from social media graphics to digital ads to video content, all within the familiar Canva interface. The intuitive platform makes design easy for those advisors with no graphic design experience while also following Engel & Völkers standards, the firm noted in a press release.

Credit: Engel & Völkers

Rob Giglio | Canva

“The breadth and depth of Canva’s platform makes it perfectly suited for the real estate industry,” said Rob Giglio, chief customer officer at Canva. “Real estate professionals can easily create everything they need to market their properties and personal brands effectively and at scale, while brokerages can ensure their teams are producing high-quality content that’s consistently on-brand.

“We’ve worked with Engel & Völkers to tailor resources to meet some of the highest marketing standards in the industry and the unique demands of luxury real estate marketing.”

social media
