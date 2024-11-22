The Bel-Air home, built by Los Angeles architect Robert Byrd, saw a price reduction from $12.95 million to $9.5 million, and is set to go to auction next month if it remains unsold.

Tesla CEO and prospective Trump efficiency czar Elon Musk’s former Los Angeles home, once owned by the late actor Gene Wilder, is at risk of heading to foreclosure following a hefty $3 million price reduction, the New York Post reported Thursday.

The Bel-Air home, built by renowned Los Angeles architect Robert Byrd in 1951, saw a price reduction from $12.95 million to $9.5 million and is set to go to auction next month if it remains unsold. The price cut comes after the current owners — including Wilder’s nephew, Jordan Walker-Pearlman — fell behind on payments.

Drew Meyers of Westside Estate Agency is representing the listing.

Musk originally purchased the 2,756-square-foot property in 2013 for $6.75 million. In 2020, the tech mogul announced plans to sell a number of physical possessions, including the Bel-Air home, with the stipulation that the house “not be torn down or lose any of its soul,” Mansion Global reported.

Staying true to that promise, Musk sold the property to Walker-Pearlman and his wife Elizabeth Hunter in 2020 for $7 million, property records show. Musk provided a $6.7 million loan to finalize the deal.

Walker-Pearlman, however, has struggled to repay the loan. According to Mansion Global, a notice of default was filed in July, and earlier this month, a trustee’s notice of sale was issued, signaling that the home will head to auction on Dec. 3.

The property’s listing still emphasizes Musk’s original wish for the preservation of the property, stating “Property cannot be torn down and other restrictions may apply due to the historic nature of the property.”

In a statement obtained by Mansion Global, Meyers said, “A Robert Byrd house of this significance should never be torn down. It should be restored and brought back to life while maintaining its beautiful soul. We want to make sure it’s sold to someone who appreciates its timelessness.”

The 4 bedroom, 5 bathroom residence blends classic charm with modern possibilities. Original wood-beamed ceilings, cozy fireplaces and a circular bar serve as the centerpiece of the open floor plan, creating an inviting space for living and entertaining, as described in the property’s listing.

Spanning 0.78 acres, the property boasts a sparkling pool surrounded by manicured gardens, mature trees for privacy and multiple outdoor seating areas for alfresco dining or relaxing while taking in serene views of the golf course.

Gene Wilder, the legendary actor from Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, purchased the property in 1976 for $300,000. In 2007, Wilder sold the property for nearly $2.7 million before it came into Musk’s possession. In 2016, Wilder passed away at the age of 83 from Alzheimer’s, the New York Post reported.

“This is your chance to own a home that not only offers unmatched luxury but also carries the legacy of one of Hollywood’s most beloved icons,” the property listing said.

