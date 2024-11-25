Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Like chefs, real estate professionals are at their best when the fire is hottest. During the red-hot pandemic market, foodie and New York City associate broker Maria Daou saw her business take off, growing by nearly 113 percent. That’s a big jump for a self-professed “hand-holder from start to finish” who’s always available to clients, day or night.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL INDEX SURVEY FOR NOVEMBER

Calling herself “honest to a fault,” Daou believes in the power of transparency for building relationships and keeping repeats and referral business coming. Learn how this broker combines in-depth knowledge with personalized service to make a lasting impression on clients.

Name: Maria Daou

Title: Licensed associate real estate broker

Experience: 25 years experience

Location: New York City

Brokerage name: Coldwell Banker Warburg

Awards:

Daou has been a top-10 producing broker at Coldwell Banker Warburg every year but one since 2017 without any marketing or social media.

2024 RealTrends Verified No. 68 New York City ranking

What would you tell a new agent before they start out in the business?

I tell new agents to be honest, even if it means killing a sale or not getting a listing. It is essential that your customer trusts you and that you can back up what you are telling them.

My pet peeve is when brokers point something out during a showing, and it is so obviously not the case. It is like saying the sky is yellow when it is blue. Buyers have eyes, and telling them what they are seeing is not really there is the best way to lose their trust.

I point out the flaws most of the time before they see them, but then I am also able to explain why that flaw maybe shouldn’t be a dealbreaker.

What do clients need to know before they begin a real estate transaction?

The best advice I can give buyers and sellers is to pick a broker they like and trust, preferably one recommended to them, and then listen to them. If they don’t have a personal referral, they should interview a few different agents who either have sold in their building or area or have a good reputation.

In New York City, if they live in a doorman building, they can ask the doorman which brokers have sold in their building and if they are friendly.

The other piece of advice for sellers is that once they decide to sell, they should remove the emotion from the transaction. Their home becomes a commodity.

If you could do anything other than real estate, what would it be?

If I could do anything besides real estate, I would be a chef and have my own restaurant. Twenty-five years ago, I had to make the choice to go into real estate, leaving my catering job behind because I couldn’t afford to stay in NYC otherwise.

I grew up in Lebanon, where cooking is a big part of the culture. I have always loved going to farmer’s markets and then coming home and cooking up a feast. While it would have been fun to turn that into my own restaurant, it wasn’t realistic in NYC 25 years ago.

I decided to go into real estate, and I love where it has taken me, all the interesting people I have met, and the amazing apartments I have seen and sold. I still go to at least three farmers’ markets a week, and I cook for family and friends. I also serve on the advisory board for Wellness in the Schools, a national non-profit that inspires healthy eating and fitness for kids in public schools.

What’s the most important thing you learned in school or in your prelicensing classes?

I learned that I should really stay on top of national and international news as it relates to my local real estate market. As a broker, you really need to stay on top of the financial markets, political news, local government laws, etc. I make sure I read the paper every day, check on the stock market, follow interest rate updates, and speak to my colleagues about what they are seeing in the real estate market.

Being a broker is truly not just finding and showing apartments. To be good, you must be very well-rounded and stay informed. When I pitch a potential exclusive or talk to a new buyer, I can draw from my knowledge to form a convincing argument to back up my pricing or to advise them on what constitutes a “good buy.”

What’s the best advice you ever got from a mentor or colleague?

My mentors (I have had a couple at Coldwell Banker Warburg) always stressed the importance of our roles as brokers. We offer our knowledge, handholding, advice, expertise and time. In over 25 years in this business, I have found that it is never just a straightforward transaction. I have taken calls at 6 a.m. and midnight and even helped couples work out their differences and compromise.

Email Christy Murdock