Find out how Miami agent Karine Carvalho brings a global perspective to her work with Miami-Dade County’s luxury clients and investors.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Originally from Brazil, and fluent in English, Portuguese and Spanish, Karine Carvalho moved to the U.S. in 2001. Her background as a financial advisor’s assistant helped form the foundation for her role as a fiduciary for luxury buyers and investors in her South Florida real estate market.

Carvalho has developed a deep understanding of the Miami-Dade market in her 13 years in real estate as she’s learned to navigate the constantly changing dynamics of the luxury market there. “My approach to real estate is grounded in honesty, hard work and a positive attitude,” she said. I believe that these qualities are essential in building long-lasting relationships with clients.

Name: Karine Carvalho

Title: Vice president of sales

Experience: 13 years

Location: Miami Dade County

Brokerage name: PMG Residential

Sales volume (per project): 

  • Waldorf Astoria Residences Miami: $259,451,756
  • Elser Hotel Residences Miami: $110,938,393
  • One Twenty Brickell  Residences: $64,862,771

What’s one big lesson you’ve learned in real estate? 

One of the most important lessons I have learned is the importance of honesty. Transparency is crucial in building trust with clients, which is essential for long-term success. Whether the news is good or bad, being straightforward with clients always pays off in the end, leading to long-lasting relationships.

What’s the best advice you ever got from a mentor or colleague? 

In life, you get things with olive oil, not with vinaigrette.

What would you tell a new agent before they start out in the business?

I would tell a new agent to be ready for a lot of hard work and to stay patient with themself. Real estate is a demanding industry and success doesn’t come overnight. It’s important to be persistent and always be eager to learn new things. 

What do clients need to know before they begin a real estate transaction?

Clients should know that a real estate transaction is a complex process that requires a lot of clear communication. Clients must be open and honest with their agent about their needs, concerns and expectations before diving in head first.  A good agent will guide them through every step, but a successful outcome comes with listening to one another. 

What do too few agents know that would make their lives easier? 

Not a lot of agents realize the importance of starting each transaction with a clear plan and setting expectations early. By doing this, you can avoid many common roadblocks and misunderstandings. A well-thought-out process not only makes the transaction smoother but also allows the client to have a great experience.

Email Christy Murdock

new agent
Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×