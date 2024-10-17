Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Originally from Brazil, and fluent in English, Portuguese and Spanish, Karine Carvalho moved to the U.S. in 2001. Her background as a financial advisor’s assistant helped form the foundation for her role as a fiduciary for luxury buyers and investors in her South Florida real estate market.

Carvalho has developed a deep understanding of the Miami-Dade market in her 13 years in real estate as she’s learned to navigate the constantly changing dynamics of the luxury market there. “My approach to real estate is grounded in honesty, hard work and a positive attitude,” she said. I believe that these qualities are essential in building long-lasting relationships with clients.

Name: Karine Carvalho

Title: Vice president of sales

Experience: 13 years

Location: Miami Dade County

Brokerage name: PMG Residential

Sales volume (per project):

Waldorf Astoria Residences Miami: $259,451,756

Elser Hotel Residences Miami: $110,938,393

One Twenty Brickell Residences: $64,862,771

What’s one big lesson you’ve learned in real estate?

One of the most important lessons I have learned is the importance of honesty. Transparency is crucial in building trust with clients, which is essential for long-term success. Whether the news is good or bad, being straightforward with clients always pays off in the end, leading to long-lasting relationships.

What’s the best advice you ever got from a mentor or colleague?

In life, you get things with olive oil, not with vinaigrette.

What would you tell a new agent before they start out in the business?

I would tell a new agent to be ready for a lot of hard work and to stay patient with themself. Real estate is a demanding industry and success doesn’t come overnight. It’s important to be persistent and always be eager to learn new things.

What do clients need to know before they begin a real estate transaction?

Clients should know that a real estate transaction is a complex process that requires a lot of clear communication. Clients must be open and honest with their agent about their needs, concerns and expectations before diving in head first. A good agent will guide them through every step, but a successful outcome comes with listening to one another.

What do too few agents know that would make their lives easier?

Not a lot of agents realize the importance of starting each transaction with a clear plan and setting expectations early. By doing this, you can avoid many common roadblocks and misunderstandings. A well-thought-out process not only makes the transaction smoother but also allows the client to have a great experience.

