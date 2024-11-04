Find out how Miami luxury leader Lourdes Alatriste demonstrates grace under pressure while always keeping clients’ needs top of mind.

Born in Mexico City, and raised in New York and Miami, Lourdes Alatriste leverages a network of professional relationships in Europe, Mexico and South America, as well as U.S. luxury markets like the Hamptons, to continually surpass her own sales records.

“I approach everything I do with passion and give my full commitment to every endeavor,” Alatriste said. “I’m dedicated to continuous learning and make it a point to surround myself with talented, insightful individuals who inspire new ideas.”

“Above all, I believe that humility, thoughtfulness and perseverance are key qualities for achieving lasting success.”

Name: Lourdes Alatriste

Title: Executive Director of Luxury Sales

Experience: 15 years

Location: Miami, Florida

Brokerage name: Douglas Elliman

Rankings: Top 10 since joining in 2023. No. 3 ranked individual by sales volume at Douglas Elliman

Sales volume: Over $1 billion in career sales; over $210 million in 2022

Awards:

Knight Frank Residential Cardholder, Sports and Entertainment Division, 2021, 2022, 2023

Variety Showbiz Real Estate Elite

Hollywood Reporter Top South Florida real estate agent

What’s one big lesson you’ve learned in real estate?

One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned in real estate is that success isn’t just about closing the largest deal — it’s about understanding your client’s true needs.

I once had a client who came to town specifically looking at Indian Creek, with the potential for a $50 million sale. However, after getting to know him better, I guided him to a home in South Miami priced at $8 million that he hadn’t even considered.

My dedication to finding the perfect fit led to an ongoing friendship, showing that the relationship and trust built along the way are often more valuable than the price tag of any transaction.

As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up? How does real estate relate to that childhood goal?

As a child, I dreamed of becoming a ballerina, drawn to the elegance, discipline and precision of the art form. Interestingly, I’ve found those same qualities resonate in real estate. Just like ballet, real estate requires grace under pressure, attention to detail and a commitment to perfecting your craft, all while maintaining poise and balance.

What would you tell a new agent before they start out in the business?

I would tell a new agent to fully immerse themselves in the work and cultivate a true passion for real estate. When you genuinely love what you do, the financial rewards will naturally follow. Focus on building relationships, gaining knowledge, and enjoying the process, and success will come.

What do too few agents know that would make their lives easier?

Many agents underestimate the power of transparency. Actively listening to clients and always putting their best interests first can make a huge difference. When clients feel genuinely valued and understood, they are not only more satisfied but are also far more likely to return and refer others, making your life and business much easier in the long run.

What is the one thing everyone should be doing to make their life and business better?

Everyone should focus on maintaining high energy and believing in themselves. Being authentic and true to who you are not only enriches your personal life but also elevates your professional relationships. We all have unique strengths—identify yours and bring them confidently to the table to make both your life and business better.

