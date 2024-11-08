Learn how New York City agent Limor Nesher found out that developing your skills in response to new opportunities can help you become an expert.

A New Yorker for more than 20 years, Limor Nesher didn’t start out in real estate. She originally studied fashion design and art and has a passion for the culture and diversity of her chosen hometown.

Nesher describes herself as “hard-working, very empathetic and always thinking of a way to get the best results.” Find out how this active parent of two teenagers balances her real estate career with real life in the city that never sleeps.

Name: Limor Nesher

Title: Licensed real estate salesperson

Experience: 20 years

Location: Manhattan, New York

Brokerage name: Elegran | Forbes Global Properties

Awards: I won the company Studio Star award this year for my video series “Keeping it Real.” I created these 12 short sessions for first-time homebuyers to add value to their process and to share some tips.

It was very fun to create it and I was really surprised by how well it was perceived. I shared them on social media and my newsletters and then widely via Elegran channels. I was very honored to know my content served its purpose, and I’m now working on a new season, this time for sellers.

What’s the best advice you ever got from a mentor or colleague?

Say yes to opportunities, and then think about how to make it.

What would you tell a new agent before they start out in the business?

It is a tough business. Be honest, persistent and always learn. Knowledge builds confidence and the ability to grow. Treat any deal size the same way, and find the right brokerage where you feel that you can plant your roots and start growing.

What book has taught you the most?

The most impactful book I read this year was The Full Fee Agent by Chris Voss and Steve Shull. It taught me how to focus on the probabilities instead of the possibilities and get rid of old habits.

What is the one thing everyone should be doing to make their life/business better?

Focus inward instead of outward and see how you can improve and add value to elevate yourself — then you can truly make an impact or bring a change outwards.

Tell us about your most memorable transaction

I got a random phone call from an overseas investor, looking to buy a development site in Manhattan. They didn’t know the city very well or have a clue about the New York market, and I hadn’t sold commercial real estate before. However, I saw an opportunity to learn, and I treated it as any other deal.

Over the course of a few months, I was learning the field and educated myself and my clients on the inventory, introducing different areas and even interviewing and videotaping people on the streets like doormen, store owners and vendors in different areas to get real feedback from locals in areas I wasn’t as familiar with.

Eventually, they bought sight unseen for around $6 million in an area they never considered and made a very good deal. This was my first commercial deal, and it rewarded me much more than I ever anticipated.

