The home was also designed to create a portable solution, as the home can be easily set up in almost any location. It comes pre-equipped with electricity and plumbing, ensuring essential amenities are available wherever it’s placed.

A customizable tiny home complete with a single-car garage flew off the proverbial shelves following Black Friday buzz last week, with would-be homebuyers quickly snapped up the deal despite a hefty $14,000 price tag.

But there may be another opportunity to purchase the popular home. The luxury two-story container home is currently listed as “unavailable” on Amazon’s website. An Amazon customer service representative informed Inman the “new item” recently sold out, but will be back in stock “within 3-5 business days.”

Inman also contacted the manufacturer, DXH, for info on its restocking plans.

At $13,678, the home offers an affordable solution for full-time residents or an addition to an existing property — potentially saving thousands in construction costs. The home is also suitable for commercial use, according to Amazon.

Built with durable steel, the home is designed to be more sustainable and minimalistic compared to traditional housing. It’s compact size –true to the “tiny home” concept” — also sets it apart from conventional, larger residences.

The modern prefab home is surprisingly spacious, with separate living, dining, kitchen and bedroom areas. Its kitchen is fully functional, featuring a sink, stove, built-in cabinets and enough space for an island and dining table.

Large floor-to-ceiling windows brighten the kitchen, while the living room offers plenty of space for relaxation.

For outdoor enjoyment, the home includes a patio, perfect for seating or entertaining and an integrated garage, which can be used for additional storage or repurposed as a home gym or workshop.

