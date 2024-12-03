Worried about the election’s impact on interest rates and the housing market? Don’t be. According to Lindsey Harn, the same fundamentals that drive the market at other times are in operation during election years.

As we reflect on another election season, it’s time to address the persistent myths surrounding the impact of political outcomes on the real estate market.

Many believed that the recent election would send property values into a tailspin or trigger a soaring rally. However, as we’ll explore, the reality is far less sensational, and the housing market continues to march to its own beat.

Myth 1: The election caused a market crash or boom

One of the most pervasive misconceptions is that the presidential election would directly cause massive market shifts. Now that we’re in the post-election period, we can clearly see that this fear was unfounded.

While fluctuations in home prices and sales volume are natural, they are rarely tied to election results. Historical data supports this conclusion.

According to a study by Meyers Research, in the past 13 presidential election years, the median number of new home sales dropped by about 15 percent between October and November, compared to a typical decrease of 9.8 percent in non-election years.

However, this temporary dip quickly rebounds. Looking at the current market, we see that:

Home prices have remained relatively stable.

Sales volume has followed seasonal patterns.

Local market conditions continue to be the primary driver of real estate activity.

These observations reinforce the fact that the real estate market is resilient to short-term political events.

Myth 2: Mortgage rates spiked after election day

Many potential homebuyers feared that mortgage rates would jump if their preferred candidate lost. This anxiety has proven to be misplaced. In the weeks following the election, mortgage rates have remained relatively stable, continuing to be influenced primarily by the Federal Reserve’s policies and the broader economy — not by the election winner.

In fact, leading up to and during election cycles, mortgage rates often dip as lenders adopt a conservative approach due to uncertainty. This pattern has held true in the current post-election period as well. A study by Freddie Mac found that in eight of the last eleven presidential election years, mortgage rates declined between July and November.

To understand why election results have minimal impact on mortgage rates, consider the following factors that actually drive these rates:

Federal Reserve monetary policy

Inflation rates

Overall economic growth

Global economic conditions

These economic indicators have a far more significant influence on mortgage rates than any single election outcome.

Myth 3: The election year was the wrong time to buy or sell a home

Another persistent myth was that it would be unwise to buy or sell during an election year. Now that we’re past the election, we can see that this belief was unfounded. Real estate decisions are deeply personal and are driven by individual circumstances rather than political events.

People buy and sell homes due to life changes such as:

Career moves

Family expansion

Divorce

Retirement plans

Financial opportunities

These personal factors remain constant regardless of the political climate. Data from the National Association of Realtors shows that home sales have increased the year after nine of the last 11 presidential elections. This indicates that buyers and sellers are moving forward with their real estate plans regardless of the election outcome.

The reality of real estate in a post-election landscape

For all the drama of election season, its impact on the real estate market has been minimal. While politics may stir up headlines, the housing market is guided by more stable forces. Whether you’re a buyer, seller or investor, you can take comfort in knowing that real estate’s long-term value doesn’t hinge on a single election cycle.

Economic fundamentals drive the market

The real estate market is influenced by a complex interplay of economic factors that operate independently of election cycles. These include:

Local job markets and employment rates

Population growth and demographic shifts

Housing supply and new construction rates

Overall economic health and consumer confidence

These factors have a far more significant and lasting impact on real estate values and market activity than any political transition.

Regional variations persist

It’s important to note that real estate markets can vary significantly from one region to another. While national trends provide a broad overview, local conditions often diverge from these patterns. In the post-election period, we continue to see:

Hot markets in growing tech hubs

Slower activity in areas facing economic challenges

Varied impacts of remote work on suburban and urban markets

These regional differences underscore the importance of focusing on local market conditions rather than national political events when making real estate decisions.

Long-term perspective remains key

For those involved in real estate, maintaining a long-term perspective is crucial. While short-term fluctuations may occur due to various factors, including political events, the overall trajectory of real estate value tends to be positive over time.

If you’re considering a real estate transaction in the post-election period, keep these points in mind:

Focus on your personal financial situation and goals

Research local market conditions thoroughly

Consult with real estate professionals familiar with your area

Don’t let political noise overshadow your long-term plans

As we move further from the election, it’s clear that the real estate market’s resilience has once again been demonstrated. The feared dramatic shifts have not materialized, and the market continues to be driven by fundamental economic factors and individual needs.

For buyers, sellers and investors alike, the post-election period offers an opportunity to make decisions based on personal circumstances and local market conditions, free from the speculation and anxiety that often accompany election seasons. Remember that real estate is a long-term investment, and its value is determined by factors far more enduring than any single election cycle.

By focusing on solid economic principles, personal needs and expert advice, you can navigate the real estate market confidently, regardless of the political climate. The election may be over, but the opportunities in real estate continue to evolve, driven by the unchanging human needs for shelter, community, and financial security.

