Staying positive and patient can make it easier for families with children to experience a good move, Lindsey Harn writes, and real estate agents can help.

Moving can be an exciting adventure for families, but it often comes with unique challenges, especially when children are involved. As a real estate agent, you’re not just selling homes — you’re helping families transition into new chapters of their lives.

Being equipped with the right knowledge and offering thoughtful advice can position you as a trusted advisor. Here are some practical tips you can share with your clients to make the move smoother for everyone involved.

Before the move

Start by encouraging your clients to discuss the move with their children as soon as the decision is made. Open and honest communication is key. By advising your clients to explain why they’re moving and what their children can expect and keeping them informed throughout the process, you show that you understand the emotional aspects of a move.

According to the Child Mind Institute, clear communication helps ease the stress associated with big changes and makes children feel more involved. As an agent, providing resources like this can set you apart as someone who truly cares about the family’s well-being.

If possible, suggest that your clients visit the new neighborhood in advance with their kids. This can help children feel more comfortable with the change and less intimidated by the new environment.

Encourage your clients to explore local parks, schools and shops together. The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry notes that getting acquainted with new surroundings can reduce anxiety and build excitement. By offering to help organize or even join in on these pre-move visits, you demonstrate a commitment to your clients that goes beyond the transaction.

Creating a moving countdown calendar is another great tip you can share. Suggest that your clients involve their kids in marking important dates and milestones leading up to moving day. This visual aid can build excitement and help children mentally prepare for the transition. Advising on such thoughtful touches reinforces your role as a supportive guide during what can be a stressful time.

During the move

Involving children in the packing process can help them feel more in control of the situation. You can suggest to your clients that they turn packing into a fun activity by making it a game or a challenge. For instance, a packing competition where the winner gets to choose a special treat or activity could lighten the mood.

Remind your clients of the importance of keeping routines consistent before, during and after the move. This can provide stability and comfort for children. Familiar routines, such as bedtime rituals or family meals, can serve as a comforting anchor during this time of change.

Offering this advice helps you build trust by showing that you’re thinking about the family’s overall experience, not just the logistics of the move.

Another helpful tip is to prepare a special first-night box with essentials like pajamas, favorite toys, snacks and toiletries. Encourage your clients to include items that will make their children’s first night in the new home more comfortable and familiar. Suggest that they pack this box last, so it’s easy to find when they arrive.

To keep children engaged during the often tedious moving process, recommend involving them in decorating the moving boxes. This can give them a sense of ownership and make the experience more enjoyable. By suggesting these small but meaningful activities, you reinforce your commitment to making the move as stress-free as possible for the entire family.

After the move

Once the family has arrived at their new home, suggest turning the unpacking process into a fun activity by letting the kids decorate their new rooms and decide where their things should go. This can help them feel more at home and give them a sense of ownership over their new space.

Setting up a playdate with kids in the new neighborhood is another tip you can pass along. Encourage your clients to reach out to neighbors and arrange a small gathering where their kids can meet new peers. Early social interactions can ease the transition and help children feel less isolated.

Before the move, you could also suggest organizing a farewell party with friends and neighbors. This can provide closure for children and turn goodbyes into a fun, memorable event. A party can also serve as a great opportunity for children to express their feelings about the move and receive support from their friends.

Finally, remind your clients of the importance of planning trips back to their old city when possible. Visiting old friends or reliving cherished memories can give children something to look forward to and help maintain connections with their previous home. Offering this advice shows that you understand the need for continuity in your clients’ lives, further building trust and rapport.

Throughout the entire process, maintaining a positive attitude is crucial. Your outlook greatly influences your clients’ feelings about the move. Encourage them to stay patient and supportive, acknowledge their children’s emotions, and reassure them that it’s normal to experience a mix of feelings during this transition.

According to the Institute for Family Studies, staying positive and patient is key to supporting children through significant changes. Moving Forward by Arianna Yasmeen Javid is a great book to recommend that can help children understand the nuances of moving.

Remember, moving with children involves extra planning and care, but with these tips, you can help your clients make the transition smoother and more enjoyable for the entire family.

Tailor these strategies to fit each family’s unique needs, and you’ll reinforce your role as a trusted real estate professional who understands and supports your clients through every step of their journey.

Lindsey Harn’s results-driven approach, work ethic, integrity, and honesty have earned her top-producer status. Connect with Lindsey on Instagram and Linkedin.