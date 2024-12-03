Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Real estate software company Lessen has released a new solution targeting friction points in the facility management space, Inman learned in a Dec. 3 press release.

Called Digital FM+, the multi-faceted approach “is an advanced technology solution that transforms corporate real estate and facility portfolios from a reactive model to a fully predictive operation, while delivering both cost and operational efficiencies,” according to the company.

By integrating usage data, hardware efficiencies and artificial intelligence, Digital FM+ establishes what Lessen is calling a “Center for Operational Excellence,” or a centralized database on which to rely when making critical facilities decisions across a range of property portfolio types.

Lessen specializes in solutions that address operations for owners and managers of all rental asset classes, from large multifamily communities to commercial warehouses, as well as retail, government and municipalities.

In June, Lessen announced the rollout of CoPilot, a work order clearinghouse navigated by an AI chat experience. Users enter a request or ask for an update and CoPilot takes it from there. Lessen trained it using its 15+ years of maintenance request data and “millions of work orders.”

Digital FM+ should help customers reduce expense risks common to unseen maintenance needs and by not using historical operations data when considering future capital projects, renovations or its value to asset disposition. The capture and analysis of everyday operational data, when fed to AI systems, should be able to create a more dependable strategic decision matrix for facilities managers.

To that end, specific features of the product include five-year capital planning resources, pricing models, life cycle cost analysis and preventative maintenance programs that can ingest real-time data from building monitoring systems.

Maureen Ehrenberg, president of Lessen’s Commercial Division, said the new product “helps users identify, deploy, and implement strategies that have greater reliability.”

“Through intelligent data streams, the solution transforms facility operations from a reactive to a predictive model, ultimately creating a comprehensive end-to-end maintenance system that identifies inefficiencies, prioritizes tasks, and optimizes resource allocations in real-time,” she said.

Lessen acquired facilities maintenance technology company SMS Assist about a year ago, two years after closing on $35 million in a Series A round of venture capital.

“Managing distributed assets across multiple locations requires diligence and control, especially when budgets are tightening, and costs are rising every day,” Ehrenberg said.

