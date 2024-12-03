First Multiple Listing Service, Georgia’s largest MLS, has partnered with the maker of a voice-enabled home search platform to offer rapid, accurate assistance for everyday business tasks.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

First Multiple Listing Service, Georgia’s largest MLS, has partnered with Lundy, the maker of a voice-enabled property search engine, to offer the company’s new AI-driven Navigator tool to 57,000 First MLS members, Inman has learned.

Navigator, a tool designed to provide users with rapid, accurate responses to everyday business tasks, creates collaborative platforms with efficiency in mind while “improving overall accessibility for member inquiries.”

For First Multiple Listing Service members, the tool can be deployed for a range of tasks, from fielding tech support tickets to data entry. Queries can be made via text — and eventually voice, according to an announcement.

“Expanding our partnership with FMLS is an exciting milestone,” Lundy CEO Justin Lundy said in a statement. “We’ve looked at the numbers and FMLS is already efficient, yet they continue to push for improvement, demonstrating their commitment to members.”

In a 2024 Inman review, Lundy’s Finding Homes application was lauded for its ease of use and ability to deftly explain in voice what an agent enters in writing.

The application translates listing descriptions and images into speech through Amazon’s Alexa to aid homebuyers with visual impairments. The company’s artificial intelligence adds functionality, specifically in how it rapidly it can digest and deliver insights from extensive documentation. Navigator was tested, after all, on airplane flight manuals, executives told Inman.

“While the application was inspired by its founder’s recognition that our country’s visually impaired are left out of the traditional search process, the app’s ability to eliminate “checkbox and filter” search should quickly appeal to the broader buying public,” the review states. “There’s a powerful byproduct here.”

First MLS was founded in 1957. It “was one of the first in the country to integrate AI and machine learning through its technology partners for brokers and agents,” its website claims.

FMLS CEO Jeremy Crawford said his multiple listing service will use Navigator to enhance support for its members.

“For once,” Crawford said, “our industry is leading the world in innovation by utilizing advanced AI through companies like Lundy, and it empowers our real estate professionals to thrive.”

Email Craig Rowe

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×