First Multiple Listing Service, Georgia’s largest MLS, has partnered with the maker of a voice-enabled home search platform to offer rapid, accurate assistance for everyday business tasks.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

First Multiple Listing Service, Georgia’s largest MLS, has partnered with Lundy, the maker of a voice-enabled property search engine, to offer the company’s new AI-driven Navigator tool to 57,000 First MLS members, Inman has learned.

Navigator, a tool designed to provide users with rapid, accurate responses to everyday business tasks, creates collaborative platforms with efficiency in mind while “improving overall accessibility for member inquiries.”

For First Multiple Listing Service members, the tool can be deployed for a range of tasks, from fielding tech support tickets to data entry. Queries can be made via text — and eventually voice, according to an announcement.

“Expanding our partnership with FMLS is an exciting milestone,” Lundy CEO Justin Lundy said in a statement. “We’ve looked at the numbers and FMLS is already efficient, yet they continue to push for improvement, demonstrating their commitment to members.”

In a 2024 Inman review, Lundy’s Finding Homes application was lauded for its ease of use and ability to deftly explain in voice what an agent enters in writing.

The application translates listing descriptions and images into speech through Amazon’s Alexa to aid homebuyers with visual impairments. The company’s artificial intelligence adds functionality, specifically in how it rapidly it can digest and deliver insights from extensive documentation. Navigator was tested, after all, on airplane flight manuals, executives told Inman.

“While the application was inspired by its founder’s recognition that our country’s visually impaired are left out of the traditional search process, the app’s ability to eliminate “checkbox and filter” search should quickly appeal to the broader buying public,” the review states. “There’s a powerful byproduct here.”

First MLS was founded in 1957. It “was one of the first in the country to integrate AI and machine learning through its technology partners for brokers and agents,” its website claims.

FMLS CEO Jeremy Crawford said his multiple listing service will use Navigator to enhance support for its members.

“For once,” Crawford said, “our industry is leading the world in innovation by utilizing advanced AI through companies like Lundy, and it empowers our real estate professionals to thrive.”

Email Craig Rowe