In the spring, he sold another Aspen mansion for $110 million, making a substantial profit after purchasing the property for $72.5 million in 2021. In September, he acquired Jack Nicholson’s former estate for $59.75 million in an off-market deal.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Patrick Dovigi, former NHL goalie and entrepreneur, has once again made headlines for a major real estate transaction in Aspen. According to The Wall Street Journal, Dovigi recently sold the Colorado mansion he purchased in April for $48.75 million, closing the deal at $55 million — turning a $6.25 million profit.

The property, located in downtown Aspen, was not listed on the market, and the buyer’s identity remains undisclosed. Riley Warwick of Douglas Elliman brokered both sides of the deal.

Dovigi, the founder of environmental services company Green For Life (GFL) Environmental, purchased the 8,000-square-foot property from longtime residents Ken and Sheri Alden Sack. Before selling, the Sacks renovated the home.

Dovigi made additional upgrades after acquiring the property, including the addition of an eighth bedroom, sources familiar with the transaction informed the WSJ.

This sale adds to Dovigi’s impressive track record in Aspen’s luxury real estate market.

Jack Nicholson (Photo by FocKan/WireImage)

In the spring, he sold another Aspen mansion for $110 million, making a substantial profit after purchasing the property for $72.5 million in 2021. In September, he acquired Jack Nicholson’s former estate for $59.75 million in an off-market deal.

The WSJ reported that Aspen’s real estate market surged during the pandemic, with a number of transactions exceeding $30 million.

In the first half of 2024, the market continued its upward trend, with home sales increasing 24 percent compared to the same period in 2023. Single-family home prices also saw a notable rise, climbing 19 percent year over year.

Email Richelle Hammiel

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×