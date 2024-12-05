In the spring, he sold another Aspen mansion for $110 million, making a substantial profit after purchasing the property for $72.5 million in 2021. In September, he acquired Jack Nicholson’s former estate for $59.75 million in an off-market deal.

Patrick Dovigi, former NHL goalie and entrepreneur, has once again made headlines for a major real estate transaction in Aspen. According to The Wall Street Journal, Dovigi recently sold the Colorado mansion he purchased in April for $48.75 million, closing the deal at $55 million — turning a $6.25 million profit.

The property, located in downtown Aspen, was not listed on the market, and the buyer’s identity remains undisclosed. Riley Warwick of Douglas Elliman brokered both sides of the deal.

Dovigi, the founder of environmental services company Green For Life (GFL) Environmental, purchased the 8,000-square-foot property from longtime residents Ken and Sheri Alden Sack. Before selling, the Sacks renovated the home.

Dovigi made additional upgrades after acquiring the property, including the addition of an eighth bedroom, sources familiar with the transaction informed the WSJ.

This sale adds to Dovigi’s impressive track record in Aspen’s luxury real estate market.

The WSJ reported that Aspen’s real estate market surged during the pandemic, with a number of transactions exceeding $30 million.

In the first half of 2024, the market continued its upward trend, with home sales increasing 24 percent compared to the same period in 2023. Single-family home prices also saw a notable rise, climbing 19 percent year over year.

