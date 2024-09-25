The residence, known as the Newberry or Shaw House, is a local landmark dating back to the 1890s, built during the height of Aspen’s booming mining era, according to the National Register of Historic Places.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Patrick Dovigi, a former NHL goalie turned businessman, has added to his Aspen real estate portfolio by purchasing Jack Nicholson’s former Colorado estate for $59.75 million, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The property was sold off-market by an entity tied to Seagram heiress Ellen Bronfman Hauptmann and her husband, financier Andrew Hauptmann, The Journal reported. The couple purchased the home from Nicholson and his friend, producer Lous Adler, for $11 million in 2013, and later completed a full renovation of the home.

Riley Warwick of Douglas Elliman brokered the deal.

Nicholson and Adler bought the home in 1980 for $550,000 after struggling with poor TV reception at their other Aspen properties.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL INDEX SURVEY FOR SEPTEMBER

The two wanted better access to watch Lakers games, according to the 2008 book Five Easy Decades: How Jack Nicholson Became the Biggest Movie Star in Modern Times.

The residence, known as the Newberry or Shaw House, is a local landmark dating back to the 1890s, built during the height of Aspen’s booming mining era, according to the National Register of Historic Places.

Though the original owners of the residence are unknown, Judge Robert Shaw and his wife, Dorothy Koch Shaw, significantly contributed to its historical importance. Judge Shaw practiced law for nearly 50 years, while Dorothy hailed from the pioneering Koch family, which owned one of Aspen’s first lumber yards.

The Shaw House was also notable for its 19th-century vernacular Shingle-style architecture, with a unique feature being the carriage house integrated into its design.

Located prominently at the start of Lake Avenue, east of a small triangular park, the house is highly visible from multiple angles. The property currently boasts about 7,900 square feet and six bedrooms.

Dovigi, founder of environmental services company Green For Life Environmental, has been active in Aspen’s booming luxury real estate market. Earlier this year, he sold an Aspen mansion for $108 million, and another for $55 million in 2022.

The Aspen market remains strong, with the median sale price hitting $15.2 million in August, a significant increase from the previous year, according to Tim Estin of Aspen Snowmass Sotheby’s International Realty.

Email Richelle Hammiel