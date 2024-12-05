Find out how these real estate leaders bring their 33 years of combined experience and client-first approach to marketing properties throughout the Canadian prairies.

Shaped by their Greek heritage and through a life spent growing up in the restaurant business, brothers and managing partners Jonathan and Dimitri Katsiris bring a tradition of hospitality and hard work, plus a customer-centric, service-oriented approach, to their roles at The Agency Saskatoon.

“We firmly believe that luxury isn’t a price point, it’s an experience! We pride ourselves on offering white glove service and a ‘no stone left unturned’ approach to marketing our listings and helping our buyers find their new home,” they said.

The brothers consider themselves “trailblazers” in their Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, market, which they say generally trends a decade behind markets in larger Canadian cities like Vancouver and Toronto.

“The old-school brokerage model of 100+ agents is losing traction in the larger cities, which we have observed will be the case in our marketplace,” they said. “We decided to get ahead of the curve by bringing Saskatchewan the very first global boutique brokerage, The Agency, to Saskatoon. As managing partners, we intend to grow the brand across Saskatoon all while maintaining a closely knit group of quality agents who are competent and who fit the culture of our business.”

Find out how these real estate leaders bring their 33 years of combined experience and client-first approach to marketing properties throughout the Canadian prairies.

Broker Spotlight: Jonathan Katsiris and Dimitri Katsiris

Name: Jonathan Katsiris & Dimitri Katsiris

Title: Managing Partners

Experience: Licensed REALTORs since 2006 (Dimitri since 2011)

Location: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada

Brokerage name: The Agency Saskatoon

Team size: Five licensed Realtors, one administrative secretary

Transaction sides: 69 year-to-date

Sales volume: $27,166,500 year-to-date

How did you choose your brokerage?

After years of working for someone else’s brokerage, we decided it was time to bring something fresh to the marketplace. The Agency stood out as the best option having similar core values including a collaborative environment, boutique mandate and the highest quality marketing. In 2024 we acquired the commercial space at The Banks and brought The Agency brand to Saskatoon.

What do you wish more people knew about working in real estate?

A common problem we see is that too many agents get licensed because they think it’s fashionable or easy money. Working in real estate can be a very rewarding career but you must know how to build and run a business. It takes years of hard work and dedication to build a solid business. At the very core of your real estate business you must put your client’s needs first.

What’s something you know now that you wish you knew when you started?

Get a real estate business coach! Being part of a coaching organization is likely the best thing we ever did to ensure our success in real estate.

Being accountable to someone who wants to see you succeed is huge. Having someone look at things through a different lens and provide honest feedback is a key element, and, by extension, sharing ideas surrounding things that work and, conversely, things that don’t. Coaching has been an indispensable asset for us.

What are 5 things you’d like readers to know about you and your brokerage?

If you hire a Realtor from our brokerage to help you with your real estate goals, you can be assured that you are hiring someone who runs a reliable and honest business. We are competent and experienced in all facets of real estate transactions and can assist you whether you are buying your very first home or selling your home on the Saskatchewan riverfront.

Furthermore, we have a calendar of events that we host each year as a way to give back to our valued clientele.

What makes a good leader?

Great leaders are typically those who are always learning, willing to adapt, and that care about helping others. Every leader should have someone like a coach that they can continue to learn from.

A good leader doesn’t claim to know it all but rather uses every and all life experience to better themselves.

Business can be akin to professional sports; Michael Jordan knew how to play basketball at a high level, but having a coach was still tremendously valuable when it came to safeguarding that everyone played well as a team, together, to execute the game plan.

