In the ever-changing world of real estate, it can feel like success is dependent on a whole range of factors that are beyond our control: residential market fluctuations, economic conditions, mortgage rates, etc.

There are good years, there are not-so-good years.

It’s easy to be in love with your career in real estate during the good years. But a seasoned real estate professional has developed resilience through it all: the good, the bad, the ugly.

They know that when a recession takes hold, or the market takes a turn for the worse, it’s imperative to stay motivated, stay engaged and stay informed. When opportunities arise, they’re ready. Are you?

Connor Fields is a three-time Olympian, two-time World Champion, and the first American to win Olympic BMX Gold. In a keynote presentation that will inspire and motivate you to become the best version of yourself, Fields showcases the resilience and determination it takes to navigate life’s challenges while finding your own path to success.

For Connor, the path to the top was anything but straight. It rarely is.

His journey towards winning an Olympic gold medal was filled with adversity, setbacks and relentless determination: from choking in his first appearance in the Olympic final to battling mental health struggles and suffering a life-threatening crash at the Tokyo Games.

“At the heart of my Olympic Games experience is a crucial lesson: the significance of performing at your peak when it matters most. It doesn’t matter how good you are if you can’t perform under pressure. I dedicated the next four years to mastering how to be mentally prepared to execute in that one critical moment if it ever came around again. When it did, I was ready.”

— Olympic champion Connor Fields, Inman Connect New York keynote speaker

Connor’s story is about what it takes to get back in the game and what it takes to prevail in the face of immense challenge.

At Inman Connect New York he will share his personal story of resilience, offering insights on facing obstacles and staying determined in times of uncertainty.

His goal? To share the lessons he has learned in order to equip you with the strategies you’ll need when faced with your own personal gold medal moment.

You may not be competing to be a world record holder at the Olympics, but the strategies you’ll take away from Connor’s keynote will empower you to conquer any goal you set for yourself, personal or professional, turning seemingly daunting challenges into opportunities for growth and achievement.

Join us at Inman Connect New York to be inspired by Connor Fields, and take home his winning strategies for achieving peak performance under pressure. Learn what it takes to be a champion in any field and step into 2025 feeling unstoppable.