Have you heard? Inman is going on tour in 2025. First stop: Nashville, Tennessee!

Inman On Tour Nashville

The Future of Real Estate, Amplified

March 11 – 12th, 2025

The Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum

This dynamic and vibrant city embodies the spirit of innovation and transformation.

Tapping into the Nashville spirit of reinvention

Despite being known for its rich history in developing country music as a genre, the Nashville sound has evolved to include bluegrass, blues, rock and roll – even rap. In doing so, it’s kept itself at the top of the charts – decade after decade. If the smash success of country rap crossover hits have taught us anything, it’s that embracing and adapting to change is a winning strategy. Just ask Kid Rock, Jelly Roll, Lil Nas X or Post Malone.

At Inman On Tour Nashville, we’re embracing the Nashville spirit of reinvention, and we’re inviting you to join us.

Inman On Tour Nashville is two full days of immersive and transformative professional development that will prepare you for the new future of real estate.

Our industry has experienced more disruption and change in the last couple of years than in the last decade or more.

With these waves of change come new opportunities to evolve and transform alongside the industry.

Like Nashville’s music industry, real estate is rewriting its playbook. It’s finding new rhythms, embracing innovation and shifting its business model and service offerings to meet evolving consumer demand.

The future is where growth happens

Future proof your career with us March 11-12, 2025, at Nashville’s iconic Country Hall of Fame & Museum.

At Inman On Tour Nashville, you’ll hear from experts at the forefront of creating the tools and technology that are reshaping the real estate landscape, how homes are purchased and how deals are done.

Our dynamic and engaging speaker sessions will explain how to leverage these innovations to sharpen your competitive edge, improve your client experience and engagement, and reach your 2025 business growth goals.

Expect to unpack top strategies for navigating market fluctuations and how to capitalize on emerging opportunities for growth. You’ll take away actionable insights that will empower your business decisions moving forward.

This is guaranteed to be Nashville’s real estate event of 2025

With unparalleled access to industry thought leaders and innovators, and networking opportunities you don’t want to miss out on, we expect this to be a sell-out event. Be sure to register for Nashville On Tour today to guarantee your spot.



Our presale is on for a limited time: grab your tickets here before prices increase. We can’t wait to meet you in Nashville!