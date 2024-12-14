Frustrated by the challenges of 2024 and finding it hard to get geared up for 2025? Bernice Ross offers a dozen strategies to help get your attitude and your business back on track.

The presidential election, the fallout from the commission lawsuits, lack of inventory and mortgage interest rates that have stubbornly refused to come down have left many agents struggling with how to best move forward in 2025.

Here’s what to do to manage the chaos, avoid burnout and keep your business moving forward, no matter what is happening in your marketplace.

Where is your focus?

Today’s news cycle is a fountain of never-ending negativity. You are constantly bombarded with negativity whether it’s on your mobile device, social media, radio or television. Couple that with the stress from being in the real estate business, the financial pressure due to inflation, plus stress from our personal lives and it can be totally overwhelming.

What makes this so dangerous is how stress and negativity affect your health. When you’re experiencing stress or anger, your body releases a substance called cortisol. Excessive levels of cortisol have been shown to lead to cancer, heart disease and other serious illnesses.

In many cases, this can lead to learned helplessness, a psychological concept describing a sense of powerlessness after repeated exposure to stress. For agents, this often manifests as paralysis, where the sheer weight of challenges makes it difficult to take any action in both their business and personal lives.

If you’re struggling with getting back into gear and making 2025 a banner year for your business, here’s a list of strategies to get you on track now.

1. Embrace optimism

Research by Dr. Toshihiko Maruta shows that optimism is one of the most protective health factors. A mere 10-point increase in optimism reduces the risk of early death by 19 percent. Compare this to quitting smoking, which lowers the risk by 5 percent to 10 percent. Clearly, maintaining a positive mindset isn’t just about feeling good — it’s a matter of survival.

The good news is it’s easy to become more optimistic. Start by limiting exposure to your primary sources of negativity, whether it’s on socials, digital media, a family member, friend or at work.

For example, I recently took three days off from social media, online news and all TV, including Netflix. It was amazing how calm I felt at the end of that 72-hour period. It’s something you may want to try and see if it impacts you the same way.

Another strategy is to spend more time with people and activities that make you happy or that you really enjoy. It’s much easier to feel optimistic when you’re doing what you love or spending time with people who are enjoying life with you.



2. Avoid being ‘slain by an expectation’

Back in 1997, my husband and business partner, Byron Van Arsdale, coined the phrase “slain by an expectation.” It describes what happens when we set ourselves up for disappointment by clinging to rigid outcomes.

As we began 2024, the industry was optimistic mortgage rates would come down. We also had an expectation this year would be business as usual in terms of how we work with buyers and sellers.

The entire industry has been “slain by” those two expectations. While some resilient agents are embracing the changes, others are in denial, trying to cling to what they have done in the past and unable to move forward.

3. Take that 1st simple action step

If you’re feeling exhausted, burned out, or worried about where your next deal will come from, start small. Ask yourself: “What is one action step I can take today to move my business forward?”

Here are three ways to get started:

Call a past client.

Follow up with a lead from your last open house.

Update a seller about recent market activity.

It doesn’t matter where you start. The key is to take action. Each small step builds momentum, making it easier to take the next step.

4. Reflect on your best moments

Think back to when you handled challenges effectively. What strategies worked for you? Use past successes as a blueprint for future challenges. Remind yourself that you’ve navigated tough situations before, and you can do it again. Staying calm and prioritizing effectively makes all the difference.

5. Detach from results

Fixating on outcomes, which you have no control over, can be counterproductive. Instead, focus on the processes that you can control. For example, rather than being focused on closing the deal, focus on providing exceptional service. This is easier to manage, it reduces stress, and it helps you stay present for your clients.

6. Take small, manageable steps



When you’re struggling to move forward or feeling overwhelmed, the old phrase, “one step at a time” is a wise piece of advice. The secret is to break tasks into smaller, achievable steps.

Next, rather than focusing on what you thought should have gotten done, celebrate a small win daily, like completing a follow-up call or organizing your workspace. It’s these small steps chained together that will get you back into action while building the momentum needed to move forward more easily.

7. Help someone else

Helping others is a proven way to boost your well-being. As Ronald Reagan once said, “We can’t help everyone, but everyone can help someone.” Whether it’s mentoring a new agent, assisting a client with a small problem or volunteering in your community, there are plenty of ways to help others that will also make you feel good as well.

8. Focus on hyperlocal expertise

With inventory scarce and buyers wary of interest rates, your knowledge of hyperlocal trends can set you apart as the go-to expert. Highlight niche opportunities in your area, such as neighborhoods with strong appreciation potential or up-and-coming redevelopment areas.

Another strategy is to position yourself as a relocation expert by partnering with local businesses and schools to create a “welcome packet” for new residents. Include insights about the best coffee shops, gyms and weekend activities.

9. Leverage technology for client connections

Use AI tools to automate repetitive tasks, freeing you up to focus on high-value client interactions. From chatbots to predictive analytics, embracing tech enhances efficiency and responsiveness.

For example, use a CRM with AI capabilities to track client behavior, such as viewing properties multiple times, and send personalized follow-ups like “I noticed you were interested in [Property Name]. Would you like to schedule a showing?”

10. Master the art of video marketing

Video remains a top-performing content type for engaging buyers and sellers. For 2025, ensure your videos are optimized for mobile and include subtitles for accessibility.

Here are some additional ideas.

A simple market update or neighborhood tour video can position you as a trusted local expert.

Shoot a series called “Local Hotspots” where you visit local restaurants, parks or entertainment venues, and tie the content back to the surrounding real estate market. For instance, “Homes near this park tend to sell within 10 days.”

Create short, educational videos on topics like “How to Save on Your Utility Bills” or “The Hidden Costs of Homebuying.” Use ChatGPT for ideas or to search for other highly clickable content for buyers and sellers. Keep the content, short, simple and snappy, and post it on Instagram Reels or TikTok

11. Invest in your own personal and professional growth

Staying ahead in 2025 requires adaptability and continuous learning. Sharpening your skills not only boosts your confidence but also builds credibility with clients.

Enroll in courses that teach advanced negotiation strategies or effective digital marketing techniques. Apply these skills to secure better deals for clients or expand your reach.

Take online courses, listen to podcasts and/or hire a coach to sharpen your skills.

12. Create systems for consistency

In a turbulent market, consistency breeds trust. Implement systems for client follow-ups, marketing campaigns and transaction management to ensure no detail slips through the cracks. Most of the top real estate CRMS already have many of these tools available and baked into their products.

The bottom line is that the only constant in life is change. To tame the chaos and thrive in 2025, focus on your actions and the process rather than final outcomes. Consistently taking small steps over time produces amazing results. As Lao Tzu said so long ago:

“A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.”

Bernice Ross, president and CEO of BrokerageUP and RealEstateCoach.com, and the founder of RealEstateWealthForWomen.com is a national speaker, author and trainer with over 1,500 published articles.