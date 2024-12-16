Defense lawyers for Oren and Alon Alexander appeared in court on Monday, but because of a paperwork scuffle, the brothers’ bond review was delayed a few days. Judge Lody Jean said the brothers’ house arrests “may be more of a hurdle than anything else,” given the federal charges against them.

Lawyers for Oren and Alon Alexander were back in court on Monday to review bonds that the court had awarded the brothers on Friday in regard to sexual battery charges levied against them in Miami.

The brothers were not present in the Miami-Dade courtroom on Monday, but Judge Lody Jean and their defense attorneys, including Joel Denaro, briefly discussed the terms of the bonds.

High-earning luxury producer and cofounder of Official Partners Oren had been awarded a proposed bond of $3 million, secured by his father’s home in Bal Harbour, and a corporate surety $25,000 bond from Roy Zemlock of Bail Miami. He was also given house arrest with GPS monitoring and was ordered to stay away from his alleged victims.

Private security exec Alon was awarded a $2 million bond, also secured by his father’s home, and a $25,000 corporate surety bond from Zemlock. Likewise, Alon was given house arrest with a GPS monitor and was ordered to stay away from his alleged victims.

On Friday, Judge Jean said that she would sign off on terms for the bonds when their attorneys could provide a guarantee that the funds for the bonds were available, which was supposed to be on Monday. In court on Monday, however, Denaro said they tried to send certified copies of the court orders to the state so that they could first review the orders, but those orders were never delivered. Denaro then requested that the current matter be reset until Thursday, and Judge Jean agreed.

During the Monday hearing, Judge Jean also said that the details regarding Oren and Alon’s house arrests “may be more of a hurdle than anything else.”

Since the brothers have also been federally indicted on sex trafficking charges, the state will have to wait and see what happens in federal court. Even if their bonds are granted by the state, house arrest GPS monitors will not be fitted to Oren or Alon unless they are completely bonded out from all jurisdictions holding them — state and federal.

Judge Jean added that she expects it will be much more difficult for the brothers to get bond in federal court, since the nature of the charges against them are very different in that jurisdiction.

Tal Alexander, Oren’s cofounder at Official, who has also been federally indicted on sex trafficking charges, was denied bond during his hearing on Friday. Denaro said during the Monday hearing that his attorneys have filed a motion to reconsider that decision.

The Miami charges against Oren and Alon relate to three separate alleged rape incidents that occurred in 2016, 2017 and 2021; all three involved Oren.

Last Wednesday, the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York announced that the brothers had been arrested in Florida for sex trafficking offenses.

“The Alexander brothers allegedly conspired using their wealth and status to prey on innocent women, coercing them into engaging in sexual acts,” FBI Assistant Director in Charge James E. Dennehy said in a press statement. “We will not allow this type of alleged behavior to go unimpeded. Predators forcefully coercing victims into sexual acts cannot and will not be tolerated. The FBI’s investigations into these types of cases are only possible because of the bravery victims show in coming forward.”

Over the last several months, all three brothers had been the recipients of lawsuits alleging they had committed sexual assault and rape against women dating back to 2010. As reports developed further, dozens of women came forward to attorneys alleging the brothers of similar behavior.

Million Dollar Listing LA star and Douglas Elliman agent Tracy Tutor told The New York Times she believed she had been drugged by Oren, and Elliman top producer Jessica Cohen told The NYT that she believed she had been drugged by one or more brothers one night before waking up in a Manhattan hospital unable to reconstruct memories of the previous evening.

