The broker and new development expert first started his real estate career at Brown Harris Stevens. In March, he had been tapped by Official to serve as a founding agent in New York City.

New York City-based top producer Brett Miles is the latest agent to announce his departure from embattled Official to join Brown Harris Stevens (BHS), the firm announced on Tuesday.

The 20-year industry veteran has closed more than $1 billion in sales during his career and is a leading resale broker and new development expert in the city. Miles’ team member Robin Lyon-Gardiner is also joining BHS alongside him.

“Brett’s solid reputation and outstanding success in new development and luxury resales makes him the perfect addition to the BHS family,” BHS CEO Bess Freedman said in a statement. “His devoted client base is a testament to his kindness, creativity and industry knowledge. We are delighted to work with Brett and his world-class team.”

Over the course of his career, Miles has created strong relationships with prominent developers in the city, as well as celebrities and other notable players in the region. Some of his career highlights have included brokering a $26 million record-breaking sale on an Upper East Side townhouse and closing two $30 million penthouses in a new development project at 601 Washington Street.

“The new development scene in major markets like New York and Miami are igniting as interest rates and inflation are lowering, inspiring more transformative projects to be constructed in these amazing cities,” Miles said in a statement.

“I began my career at BHS, and I am excited for this homecoming. The firm’s reputation for excellence in resales and new development is unwavering. This is the perfect place for me and my team.”

Apart from his real estate career, Miles also has a background in hospitality, wellness and personal training, and has worked alongside renowned restaurateurs Daniel Boulud and Drew Nieporent.

After starting his real estate career at BHS, Miles spent time at Town Residential, Compass and Douglas Elliman. Most recently, he was tapped by Official in March 2024 to serve as a founding agent in New York City, with an extended reach into Miami via one of his team members.

A few months later, news broke about two of Official’s top agents and cofounders, Oren and Tal Alexander, facing lawsuits from multiple women accusing the brothers of rape and sexual assault. The Alexanders stepped away from their roles at the firm temporarily while Official’s remaining cofounders tried to move forward, as some agents left and more allegations came to light.

However, ownership negotiations failed to go through as the Alexanders declined to give up their ownership stakes in the company, and the firm’s remaining cofounders — Nicole Oge, Andrew Wachtfogel and Richard Jordan — ultimately decided to relinquish their ownership in the brokerage.

Oren and Tal Alexander now retain ownership of Official, and it is unclear how many agents will remain affiliated with the firm, once the brothers decide to make a public return.

West Coast founding agent Tyrone McKillen has also left Official with his eight-person team, Plus Real Estate, as have at least a handful of other agents in New York and Florida.

BHS has welcomed a number of notable agents in recent weeks, including Kendra Sells Hollywood star Lisa Simonsen and long-time Ryan Serhant loyalist Amy Herman.

