With so many aspects of real estate subject to change (inventory, interest rates, etc.), maintaining focus is critical for your team, and building a cohesive and effective team is critical for success. As we move into 2025, it’s time to rethink traditional teambuilding activities and focus on innovative approaches that truly foster trust and communication.

Gone are the days of trust falls and mundane icebreakers. Instead, let’s explore teambuilding tactics that will invigorate your team and enhance their collaborative spirit.

Elements of a great teambuilding activity

Purposeful design : Every activity should have a clear objective that aligns with the team’s goals, whether it’s improving communication, building trust, or enhancing problem-solving skills. Engagement and inclusivity : Activities should be engaging and inclusive, ensuring that all team members can participate and contribute, regardless of their role or experience level. Real-world application : The best teambuilding activities simulate real-world challenges, allowing team members to practice skills they can apply in their daily work. Reflection and debriefing : A structured debriefing session is essential to reinforce learning and encourage team members to reflect on their experiences. Following each activity is a series of debrief questions that are designed to foster interaction with deeper discussions.

Teambuilding activities

1. Real estate escape room

Setup: Create a real estate-themed escape room where team members must solve puzzles related to property transactions, client negotiations, and market analysis.

Activity: Divide the team into small groups and challenge them to “escape” by solving all the puzzles within a set time. Each puzzle should require collaboration and communication to solve.

Variations: Incorporate virtual elements for remote teams or adjust the difficulty level based on team experience.

Learning objectives: Enhance problem-solving skills, improve communication, and foster teamwork under pressure.

Debrief questions:

What strategies did your team use to solve the puzzles?

How did you ensure everyone’s ideas were heard?

What challenges did you face, and how did you overcome them?

How can the skills used today be applied to real estate transactions?

What would you do differently next time?

2. Client role-playing

Setup: Assign team members different roles in a real estate transaction, such as buyer, seller, agent, and inspector.

Activity: Conduct a mock transaction where each participant must negotiate and communicate effectively to close the deal.

Variations: Rotate roles to give everyone a chance to experience different perspectives.

Learning objectives: Develop negotiation skills, understand diverse perspectives, and improve communication.

Debrief questions:

How did your role influence your approach to the transaction?

What communication techniques were most effective?

How did you handle conflicts or disagreements?

What insights did you gain from playing a different role?

How can these insights improve your real estate practice?

3. Trust-building workshop

Setup: Organize a series of activities focused on building trust, such as blindfolded obstacle courses or trust circles.

Activity: Participants guide each other through challenges, relying on verbal instructions and trust.

Variations: Incorporate team challenges that require collective problem-solving.

Learning objectives: Build trust, enhance listening skills, and foster a supportive team environment.

Debrief questions:

How did it feel to rely on your teammates for guidance?

What did you learn about trust and communication?

How can you apply these trust-building techniques in your daily work?

What surprised you about your team’s dynamics?

How can you continue to build trust within the team?

4. Vision board creation

Setup: Provide materials for team members to create vision boards representing their personal and professional goals.

Activity: Each team member presents their vision board, sharing their aspirations and how they align with the team’s objectives. At Workman Success, we used to do this activity annually, however, we adjusted our mindset and now engage in this twice a year in order to help our team members better visualize and reach their goals.

Variations: Conduct this activity virtually using digital tools for remote teams.

Learning objectives: Encourage self-reflection, align personal goals with team objectives, and enhance understanding among team members.

Debrief questions:

What did you learn about your teammates’ goals?

How do your personal goals align with the team’s vision?

What steps can you take to support each other’s aspirations?

How can the team help you achieve your vision?

What common themes emerged from the vision boards?

5. Communication challenge

Setup: Create a series of communication-based challenges, such as telephone games or message relay races.

Activity: Teams must accurately convey messages through various mediums, highlighting the importance of clear communication.

Variations: Introduce obstacles or distractions to increase difficulty. Include a nonverbal activity to encourage alternate forms of communication.

Learning objectives: Improve communication clarity, highlight the importance of active listening, and enhance teamwork.

Final questions to ask yourself

What communication barriers did you encounter?

How did you ensure your message was understood?

What role did active listening play in the activity?

How can you improve communication within the team?

What strategies will you implement to enhance team communication?

By incorporating these innovative teambuilding activities, your real estate team can develop stronger bonds, improve communication and enhance their overall performance.

Remember, the key to successful team building is creating experiences that are engaging, purposeful and reflective of real-world challenges. As you implement these tactics, you’ll not only build a more cohesive team but also create a work environment where trust and collaboration thrive.

