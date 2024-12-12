With the right strategies in place, you can successfully reset your team culture and drive your organization toward success, coach Verl Workman writes. Here’s where to start.

Every company, team, and even family has a culture that is either accidentally created or intentionally created. Cultural transformation is an ongoing process that requires commitment, communication and collaboration from all team members, and it’s up to you as a leader to set and maintain the culture.

In Part 1 of this series, I laid out how to assess your current team culture. Today, let’s look at six steps for resetting it. Below, we’ll go over the six steps to your reset — from communicating the vision and leading by example to monitoring progress, celebrating successes and adjusting as needed.

1. Communicate the vision and lead by example



Effective communication is key to any cultural transformation. Clearly articulate the vision for the new team culture, and explain why the change is necessary. Use multiple channels to communicate this message and encourage open dialogue.

This could include team meetings, newsletters or digital platforms that facilitate ongoing conversations. As a leader, it’s imperative to model the behaviors and attitudes you want to see in your team. Demonstrate commitment to the new culture by consistently aligning your actions with the defined values.

Your leadership sets the tone for the entire team, and by embodying the desired culture, you inspire others to follow suit.

2. Establish new norms and practices



To reinforce the new culture, establish norms and practices that align with the desired values. Implement daily success habits, conduct regular team huddles, and create opportunities for team bonding.

These practices should be designed to encourage collaboration, innovation and accountability. Encourage team members to share their successes and challenges, and celebrate achievements together.

These practices help embed the new culture into the team’s daily routine, making it a natural part of their work life. By creating a structured yet flexible environment, you enable your team to thrive and adapt to the evolving cultural landscape.

3. Provide training and development



Invest in training and development programs that support the new culture. Offer workshops, seminars or online courses that focus on skills and behaviors aligned with the desired culture.

Encourage continuous learning and personal growth among team members. Providing opportunities for development enhances individual performance and strengthens the overall team culture.

Tailor these programs to address specific needs and gaps within the team, ensuring that everyone has the resources and support they need to succeed. By prioritizing development, you demonstrate a commitment to your team’s long-term success and well-being.

4. Recognize and reward positive behavior



Recognition and rewards are powerful motivators for reinforcing positive behavior. Acknowledge team members who exemplify the desired culture and celebrate their contributions.

Implement a recognition program that highlights achievements and encourages others to follow suit. This positive reinforcement helps solidify the new culture and motivates team members to continue exhibiting the desired behaviors.

Consider a variety of recognition methods, from public acknowledgments to personalized rewards, to ensure that every team member feels appreciated and valued for their efforts.

5. Foster a supportive environment



Create a supportive environment by encouraging open communication, collaboration and mutual respect among team members. Address conflicts promptly and constructively, and provide support for team members facing challenges.

A supportive environment fosters trust and camaraderie, which are essential for a thriving team culture.

Encourage team members to share their ideas and perspectives and create a space where diverse voices are heard and valued. By fostering a culture of inclusivity and support, you empower your team to work together toward common goals.

6. Monitor progress, celebrate successes, and adjust as needed



Cultural transformation is an ongoing process that requires regular monitoring and adjustment.

Continually assess the team’s progress toward the new culture and gather feedback. Be open to making changes and improvements as needed.

Celebrate milestones and successes to reinforce the positive aspects of the new culture and motivate team members to continue striving for excellence. Use data and feedback to inform your decisions, ensuring that your cultural initiatives remain relevant and effective. By staying agile and responsive, you can sustain momentum and drive lasting change within your team.

In summary, to successfully implement cultural transformation, start by clearly sharing the new vision and exemplifying it in your actions, inspiring your team to embrace the change. Set up routines and behaviors that support this culture to build collaboration and accountability into daily workflows.

Equip the team with the necessary skills through tailored training and development programs, ensuring each member has the resources to succeed. Recognize and reward those who embody the new values, reinforcing positive actions with meaningful acknowledgment.

Cultivate a supportive atmosphere where team members feel respected, able to freely communicate and encouraged to share diverse perspectives. Finally, track progress, celebrate achievements and adjust strategies as needed while remaining flexible and responsive to ensure the transformation is sustainable and impactful over time.

Embrace the journey, and celebrate the progress you make along the way, knowing that each step brings you closer to a thriving and dynamic team culture.

Verl Workman is founder and CEO of Workman Success Systems. Connect with him on LinkedIn or Instagram.