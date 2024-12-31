Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

The year 2024 was truly one for the books, marked by game-changing events and stories that kept the real estate industry buzzing. The year kicked off with a headline-grabbing scandal that shook the industry, and the momentum only grew from there.

Major lawsuit settlements and practice changes redefined how industry leaders navigated the industry, while new challenges around housing affordability, low inventory and persistently high interest rates created uncertainty for buyers and sellers.

Brokerages expanded, iconic listings hit the market and sold for record prices and the Federal Reserve’s rate cuts had us all speculating about what 2025 might bring.

As we wrap up 2024, we at Inman want to see if you remember the biggest moments that shaped real estate this year. Take our quiz to test your knowledge, and feel free to share your favorite moments with us in the comments if we missed them.

