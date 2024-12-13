Inman Connect is moving from Las Vegas to San Diego in 2025 and it’ll be bigger, better, and bolder than ever before. Join us for Inman Connect San Diego on July 30-Aug. 1, 2025 with the brightest minds in real estate to shape the future of the industry. Reserve your spot today for an exclusive discount.

Every Friday, Inman Service Editor Dani Vanderboegh rounds up the most popular, most read, most critical stories of the week to give you a quick catchup on the big headlines you might have missed in the hustle and bustle of the workweek. Here’s this week’s Top 5 as chosen by our readers.

In lawsuits filed this fall, Douglas Elliman accused escrow employees of concocting a commission-sharing scheme with the “star of a reality television show” but stopped short of naming Oppenheim.

A new report from “The New York Times” examines the NAR-created American Property Owners Alliance, a nonprofit organization ostensibly dedicated to property rights, which has given heavily to Republican causes.

Using real-world examples from a variety of markets and niches, Jimmy Burgess shares ideas for creating impactful and effective direct mail marketing collateral.

The several months-long legal battle the brothers faced against several women who alleged sexual assault came to a head on Wednesday with their arrests in the wake of an FBI probe.

NAR’s president also said in a new podcast interview that homeseller-plaintiffs insisted during negotiations that the largest brokerages be left out of NAR’s landmark settlement.