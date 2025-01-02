Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

EXp World Holdings sells Virbela, the firm that made its virtual world

eXp Realty

The sale, to Virbela’s cofounders Alex Howland and Erik Hill, closed at the end of November. It comes at a time when virtual worlds and the metaverse have waned as a topic of excitement.

Phoenix Realtors to NAR: ‘We will not withdraw MLS Choice’

Joe Cook on Unsplash

Phoenix Realtors rejected the trade group’s demand that the association withdraw its MLS Choice membership for non-Realtors. PAR said the MLS Choice is a “legally sound” option for agents.

Rocket accused of using ‘kickback scheme’ to attract more borrowers

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau claims Rocket gave real estate agents incentives to steer consumers away from other companies. Rocket calls the allegations a “lie” and political ploy.

Acre Homes’ latest seed round brings total raised to $10M

Craig Rowe; Canva

“We founded this company because buying a home no longer makes sense for a growing number of Americans”: Acre Homes co-founder.

25 predictions about NAR, CCP, commissions and more for 2025

From Hoby Hanna to Anywhere’s Sue Yannaccone, real estate leaders are cautiously optimistic about the new year, telling Inman the worst of 2024’s tumult may be fading in the rearview mirror.

