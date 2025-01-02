Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.
EXp World Holdings sells Virbela, the firm that made its virtual world
The sale, to Virbela’s cofounders Alex Howland and Erik Hill, closed at the end of November. It comes at a time when virtual worlds and the metaverse have waned as a topic of excitement.