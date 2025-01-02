The mother-daughter duo were leading Hamptons agents for Douglas Elliman before deciding to join Sotheby’s International Realty. In the past 12 months, they jointly closed over $200 million.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Leading Hamptons agents Michaela Keszler and Paulina Keszler have left Douglas Elliman and joined Sotheby’s International Realty in Southampton, the firm announced on Monday.

The mother-daughter duo have made their mark in the tony Long Island community, jointly closing more than $200 million in the past 12 months, Sotheby’s International Realty said in a press statement.

“We are thrilled to welcome Michaela and Paulina to Sotheby’s International Realty,” Nanette Hansen, brokerage co-manager for the Hamptons, said in the statement. “As experts in the Hamptons market, they sought an international platform to elevate their clients’ properties. The power of the Sotheby’s International Realty brand and our robust agent network will undoubtedly propel their continued success.”

Douglas Elliman said it was “grateful” to the Keszlers for their “friendship and professionalism” and wished them “the greatest success in this next venture.”

Michaela Keszler has served the Hamptons real estate community for more than two decades and has netted over $2 billion in career sales volume. While at Douglas Elliman, the elder Keszler was the brokerage’s top Hamptons agent in 2023, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2016 and 2014. She also was among the brokerage’s top three agents nationwide in 2023, 2017, 2015 and 2013.

Paulina Keszler launched her career in 2019 and landed Douglas Elliman’s Hamptons Rookie of the Year award in 2020, as well as the firm’s Gold Award for ranking in the top 9 percent of agents that same year. In 2022, Paulina ranked among the top 5 percent of Douglas Elliman agents nationwide and was No. 16 in the Hamptons in 2021.

Michaela Keszler, who is a native of Europe and became a full-time Hamptons resident in 1995, said that Sotheby’s International Realty’s global network was a big drawing card.

“I am excited to be partnering with a company that is synonymous with excellence, refinement and luxury, all of which connects well with my international roots,” Michaela said in a statement. “Sotheby’s International Realty is a company whose values match my own.”

Paulina said, “I look forward to growing my business with the unmatched global network and resources of Sotheby’s International Realty.”

Get Inman’s Luxury Lens Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly deep dive into the biggest news in the world of high-end real estate delivered every Friday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Lillian Dickerson