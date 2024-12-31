Each week, we profile one managing broker or broker-owner in our Broker Spotlight column and feature it on our weekly Broker Edge newsletter. Here are 24 of our favorites from 2024.

Inman puts together profiles of industry-leading managing brokers and broker-owners each week as part of our Broker Edge newsletter. Some of the brokers we feature still live and work in the city where they grew up, while others are forging new paths, new niches and new markets.

Today, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites. We hope you enjoy this look back at the brokers we’ve featured in 2024.

Are you a broker who’d love to be featured? Do you know a wonderful broker whose story you’d like to share? Please send your nominations to brokeredge@inman.com (and it’s OK to vote for yourself).

Learn how this Bay Area broker and her 100 percent woman-owned brokerage create exceptional outcomes and provide award-winning service.

Find out why broker and co-founder of REAL New York Louis Adler wishes more agents promoted themselves and harnessed the power of consistency.

Find out how this Raleigh, North Carolina, broker leans on relationships and mentoring to differentiate her service and create genuine connections.

Learn how these leaders of the fastest growing brokerage in the state of Michigan maintain their commitment to agent quality and organic growth.

Find out how this third-generation broker’s passion for all things real estate-related informs her work with clients and colleagues.

Find out how this Indiana broker-owner got his start, what he believes is coming next and why partnering with @properties three years ago “was one of the best business decisions” he and his team ever made.

Learn more about this Indiana broker-owner, and find out about the “disastrous” experience that pushed her to get her real estate license and become a true residential expert.

Learn more about this Texas real estate leader, his passion for building connections, and how he extends his service-minded approach to the consumers and clients he serves.

Broker Merry Morgan Holotik can (literally) tell you what it takes to scale the summit of Mt. Everest and plant your brokerage’s flag there.

Find out how this North Carolina broker got his start in real estate and what he wishes he had known from the beginning.

Learn how this South Florida luxury and pre-development specialist forges strong professional partnerships and creates a collaborative environment.

This veteran real estate broker with a background in law and luxury is growing The Agency’s brand in Massachusetts.

Learn why, for this Arizona luxury broker, real estate is a family affair, and find out how mentorship has helped her grow her impact.

Find out how these world travelers bring their shared global perspective to serving a worldwide network of clients and welcoming them home to Spain.

Find out how this Florida Keys broker-owner blends her entrepreneurial drive with environmental consciousness and community service.

Find out how this managing partner combines white-glove service and a passion for teaching and mentoring agents to create a “culture of success” within his team.

Find out how these broker besties are building a market presence in Bentonville and why “many of [their] all-time best days happened in real estate.”

Learn how this Air Force veteran and former small business owner creates optimal outcomes for clients looking for their own little piece of paradise.

Find out how luxury specialist Leonie ter Brugge brings her global perspective to serving clients who’ve fallen in love with Spain’s Mediterranean coastline.

Find out how these real estate leaders bring their 33 years of combined experience and client-first approach to marketing properties throughout the Canadian prairies.

Learn how a generous friend helped this award-winning Arkansas broker launch her epic 25-year career in real estate.

Learn how this California-based broker-owner went from unpaid intern to agent to independent brokerage founder.

Find out how this award-winning broker combines culture, collaboration and commitment to elevate the profession.

Find out how award-winning Houston broker-owner Nancy Almodovar differentiates her service and elevates her agents at Nan and Company Properties.

