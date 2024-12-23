Led by founder Jeff Quintin, The Quintin Group has departed Keller Williams for eXp Realty after eight years with the Texas-based franchisor. The 15-agent team boasts a lifetime sales volume of $1 billion.

One of South Jersey’s top teams is leaving Keller Williams for eXp Realty.

The Quintin Group teased the move last week on Facebook before issuing a joint statement with eXp late last week. The Quintin Group founder Jeff Quintin said his team will be making the move, including 15 agents and four staff members.

The 32-year-old team specializes in luxury second homes, resort and vacation properties, primary residences, new construction, fix-and-flip investments and commercial real estate, and has a lifetime sales volume of more than $1 billion.

“I joined eXp Realty because of its innovative, agent-focused model that offers unparalleled opportunities for growth and expansion,” Quintin said of the move.

Quintin’s eponymous team was affiliated with Prudential Fox & Roach Realtors and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices before moving to Keller Williams in 2016. At KW, The Quintin Group expanded its reach to nine offices in New Jersey, two offices in Pennsylvania, and one office in Jupiter, Fla. Quintin also acquired Outer Banks, NC-based brokerage Resort Realty in 2019, helping catapult the group to Keller Williams’ 25th largest team by transaction volume.

In addition to The Quintin Group, Quintin is the owner of two software companies and a development group, HQ Investments.

EXp Realty CEO Leo Pareja lauded Quintin’s move to the brokerage and praised his reach in the South Jersey region, which has made him one of the go-to agents for athletes with the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies and Flyers.

“Jeff Quintin represents the kind of top-tier talent that thrives in eXp’s innovative ecosystem. His vision, dedication, and proven track record make him a perfect fit for our model,” he said. “We’re thrilled to welcome him and his team as they lead the way in the Southern Jersey and Philly region.”

Quintin and his team are part of eXp’s bold recruitment and retention strategy, which has attracted high-profile brokers including Real Housewives star Gina Kirschenheiter and several multimillion-dollar teams in California, Colorado, New York, Maryland, Missouri, Florida and Canada.

EXp Chief Marketing Officer Wendy Forsythe said the company has centered its efforts on recruiting experienced agents and leveraging its legacy as the industry’s first cloud-based brokerage.

“We’re very much focused on attracting producing agents and teams,” she told Inman in a previous article. “So that top tier of the industry. This year we have had a campaign and mantra around ‘eXp is where the pros go to grow.’ That has really been an anchor of our recruiting efforts, especially given the market.”

“Agents are looking for stability and legacy and all of the important fundamentals that a proven model and brokerage like eXp can provide,” she added. “So that’s very much been an overarching focus of our recruiting efforts this year.”

