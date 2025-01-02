Five years after founding the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance, Ryan Weyandt has stepped down from his leadership role with the group. The Alliance has named Mary Mancera as its interim chief executive officer.

LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance CEO Ryan Weyandt has stepped down from his post, according to a social media announcement on Dec. 29.

“In early December I chose to step away from the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance to invest time into personal growth, health, and family,” Weyandt said on Facebook. “This time has granted me clarity and perspective and I’m grateful for it. It’s been an amazing ride; I now conclusively can say my time steering the ship must be passed on, in order to make way for new leadership to carry the torch into the future.”

Weyandt said the Alliance’s board of directors has been aware of his pending departure since September, where he laid out a “six-month separation process” to ensure a smooth transition. Senior Vice President of Industry Relations Mary Mancera has been promoted to interim CEO as the Alliance’s board begins the search for a permanent person to fill the role.

“During this period, our Board’s top strategic priority will be to find the best individual to lead our skilled and dedicated Professional Staff and to partner with our Volunteer Leadership in maintaining a stable and effective Alliance,” the Alliance’s board said in an email to members. “Ryan has played an important role in expanding our organization since its founding in 2020, helping establish and grow the influence of Alliance chapters across North America within the real estate space and well beyond. We are profoundly grateful for his service and all that he has accomplished during his tenure with us.”

Weyandt founded the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance amid the fallout over National Association of Gay & Lesbian Real Estate Professionals (NAGLREP) founder Jeff Berger’s alleged mismanagement of the group, which included filling board roles with family members and expelling members who asked for more transparency about NAGLREP’s non-profit filings. Positions as a former NAGLREP chapter president and Minnesota Realtors diversity committee member garnered trust among thousands of NAGLREP members who were looking for a new group to call home.

“Our charge is to be welcoming, inclusive and transparent in how we operate led by our elected board,” Weyandt said in his first statement as the Alliance’s CEO. “I am obviously honored to be appointed to this new role and look forward to many years of success for the Alliance and our members.”

During his four years leading the Alliance, Weyandt spearheaded several pivotal initiatives, including the “Article 10 Rule” campaign, which called on the National Association of Realtors’ Realtor Political Action Committee (RPAC) to stop funding legislators sponsoring discriminatory bills, and the launch of a nationwide anti-LGBTQ state and federal bill tracker.

The group also founded “Stop Hate in Real Estate,” an initiative in cooperation with the California Association of Realtors, the Asian Real Estate Association of America, and the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals to combat discrimination against diverse homebuyers.

The Alliance, under Weyandt’s guidance, lobbied for passage of the Equality Act and rallied behind homesellers, homebuyers and real estate professionals facing anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination, such as Alliance member and Keller Williams team leader Tom Wheeler who faced threats for organizing Canyon County, Idaho’s first-ever Pride event in June 2024.

“It’s been an amazing ride; I now conclusively can say my time steering the ship must be passed on, in order to make way for new leadership to carry the torch into the future,” Weyandt said of his legacy. “Like any parent enabling their child to stand on their own two feet before walking, my hope is that this affords the Alliance continued unprecedented growth.”

“… I’m exceedingly proud of the work that has been accomplished, the unprecedented growth and reputational privilege the org experienced, and the member experience and culture created with intent over five years,” he added. “Launching and surviving a pandemic in the face of a culture war and political lightning storm, in an industry shook by litigation and reformation, truly has been the ultimate professional test.”

Weyandt’s announcement garnered more than 300 likes and more than 100 comments across Facebook and LinkedIn. Commenters empathized with Weyandt’s need for a break, praised him for his leadership and wished him well on his next chapter.

“Thank you for all you have done over the years for not only the LGBTQ community but all that have been silenced or have fought for a voice — I am so looking forward to seeing your next chapter,” one Facebook commenter said. “Much love and light coming your way.”

“You have accomplished in five years what many spend their entire careers striving to achieve and you remained true to yourself in the process,” added another commenter on LinkedIn. “I’m so proud of you. “I look forward to seeing how the Alliance continues to build on the foundation set by your leadership. Thank you for your partnership in fair housing.”

