Instagram is a great place to find inspiration and education on how you can better serve your clients while growing your following. This list consists of 25 accounts that every agent should be following.

1. Andrew Undem @undem

Andrew Undem, out of Baltimore, Maryland, does a great job balancing business and personal content. He uses his stories to connect personally with his audience while showcasing his listings and marketing through posts and reels. His ability to both educate and entertain makes him a great follow for agents looking for inspiration on how to promote their business while connecting at a deeper level with their followers.

2. Brad McCallum @the.real.brad.mccallum

Brad McCallum, out of Calgary, Canada, is one of the most creative agents in the industry at showcasing his listings through video. His YouTube channel and Instagram account are a great source for listing video inspiration. If you’re looking for creative inspiration and a blueprint for listing marketing, his Instagram account is a must-follow.

3. David Childers @daviddchilders

David Childers with Keeping Current Matters does an amazing job of providing data and trends about items affecting the real estate market. He provides valuable insight that helps agents form a professional opinion on the market based on facts while the visual explanations via the slides Keeping Current Matters provides make the information easy to share.

4. Emily McAllister @realtoremilymcallister

Emily McAllister, out of Greenville, North Carolina, shares local details on real estate, local events, and specials from local businesses. With an engagement rate above 3 percent for her posts, this is a great model for expanding your social reach with local content that people love.

5. Glennda Baker @glenndabaker

Glennda Baker, out of Atlanta, Georgia, is one of the most successful agents at building a personal brand through social media. Her authenticity and ability to tell stories that both entertain and educate have led to her success online.

She was a great agent before her stardom on social media, but video and social content have skyrocketed her reach. If you’re looking for inspiration on the value of building a personal brand, look no further.

6. Haley Ingram @coffeecontracts

Haley Ingram with Coffee and Contracts provides easy-to-follow education on how to expand your reach on Instagram. She provides templates and trends in a way that agents can quickly take action and improve their social reach.

7. Heidi Harris @homesweetheidi

Heidi Harris of Raleigh, North Carolina, is another example of how authenticity helps draw your ideal client. After receiving feedback that one of her listings was too dark, she did an Instagram Reel in the home talking about how much natural light the home had that then led to her double-siding the sale of the home two weeks later.

8. Jason Cassity @jason_cassity

Jason Cassity of San Diego, California, balances local San Diego content with agent tips. His three favorite restaurants in San Diego Reel has nearly 300,000 views. It provides a great model for agents looking to do a similar Reel for their local market.

9. Jason Pantana @jasonpantana

Jason Pantana is a coach and speaker with the Tom Ferry organization. He has been bringing fresh, new teaching on AI, marketing and scripting for a number of years now. If you’re looking for the best new tools and strategies, Pantana’s page is what you’ve been looking for.

10. Jimmy Mackin @jimmymackin

Jimmy Mackin, co-founder of Listing Leads, provides templated emails, direct mail pieces and scripts that get results. His bio says he is on a mission to be the most useful person to follow in real estate. In my opinion, he just might be that person.

11. Katie Day @movemetotx

Katie Day, out of Houston, Texas, utilizes her Instagram account to create a community feel where she brings you along for the ride. She shares about her family, her business, and her health journey. She does an amazing job of creating an environment where her followers want to participate in whatever she is doing. She is a great follow if you’re looking for an example of a balanced approach for content to build your following.

12. Ken Pozek @kenpozek

Ken Pozek, out of Orlando, Florida, is probably the best example of utilizing video to be the resource for all things associated with his local community. He is a news source for new businesses and activities in the Orlando area. His ability to be at the center of the local information has helped him to build an amazing business.

13. Lisa Dubois @lisaduboisrealtor

Lisa Dubois of Falls Creek, Virginia, had one of the most viral listing videos of the year. On her Reel, she said, “This is where I would hide if I were playing hide and seek in my new listing,” it was brilliant, and it has racked up nearly 12 million views. If you’re looking for someone who creatively uses humor to market their listings and business, this is one you will love.

14. Michael Perry @michaelperry123

Michael Perry, out of Salt Lake City, Utah, runs the No. 1 team in Utah. In just seven short years, they went from a startup to closing over 1,000 transactions in 2024. His creative listing videos tell stories through cinematic angles, creative tones and the use of music to create unique, easy-to-watch videos. Perry is a great Instagram account to follow for inspiration.

15. Mike Hege @mikehege.realestate

Mike Hege of Charlotte, North Carolina, uses authenticity and self-deprecating humor to grow his business and Instagram following. He had a Reel go viral with the caption, “I asked my Gen Z employee to edit a video and she sent this back to me.” That hilarious video of him just taking deep breaths has been viewed over 85 million times!

16. Neel Dhingra @neelhome

Neel Dhingra is a mortgage lender, national speaker and podcast host who mixes business growth content with interviews of business leaders. With over 190,000 followers, Dhingra is producing some of the most engaging content available for agents.

17. Omer Reshid @omerreshid

Omer Reshid, out of Washington, D.C., still in his early 20s, has built a thriving business through video and social media. In addition to his Instagram account, he’s grown a following of over 158,000 followers on TikTok as well. Definitely a great follow if you’re wondering what the next generation of great agents is posting.

18. Paige Steckling @utahrealestatepaige

Paige Steckling serves the luxury market in Utah. She balances luxury marketing with humor, and this leads to an engaged online following. If you’re looking for creative, luxury marketing to model in your local market, Steckling’s account is the one to follow.

19. Ryan Serhant @ryanserhant

Ryan Serhant has built the largest personal brand in real estate. With a team of experts assisting with his Instagram account, this is a must-watch account for content to model and modify for your local market.

20. Shane Burgman @shaneburgman

Shane Burgman serves the Space Coast of Florida. Humor and behind-the-scenes content help Burgman attract his ideal clients. Creative videos like his recreated scene from the movie Interstellar, where he is the son speaking to his dad (Matthew McConaughey) about becoming a real estate agent, are the type of creative content that makes his account such a desirable follow.

21. Sharran Srivatsaa @sharransrivatsaa

Sharran Srivatsaa is the president of Real, and he’s built a following of over 360,000 people on Instagram. Easy-to-implement strategies and motivational content are a couple of reasons why so many agents find value through following Srivatsaa.

22. Steven Diaz @stevendiaz_realtor

Steven Diaz is out of Fresno, California. Creative video content, including rapping about real estate topics, is the type of unique content that makes scrollers stop and check his videos out. His posts, like if Drake made a real estate song, have helped him build an Instagram following of over 108,000 people.

23. The Broke Agent @thebrokeagent

Eric Simon, aka the broke agent, is one of the most entertaining follows on Instagram. He also co-hosts The Walk Thru podcast, where they interview top agents, sharing their best ideas for marketing and business growth. If you’re looking for smart humor that every agent can relate to, this account is for you.

24. Tiffany Mclaurin @tiffany.mclaurin

Tiffany McLaurin serves the Raleigh and Charlotte, North Carolina, markets. She uniquely markets luxury listings utilizing video editing that moves from quick cuts to slow motion with music in the background setting the tone. Her videos tell the story of the home and have led to a solid following on Instagram.

25. Tom Ferry @tomferry

You can’t have a list of must-follows on Instagram without including Tom Ferry. His over 300,000 followers are a testimony to a coach and industry leader who doesn’t just tell agents they should provide value to their clients. He leads by example and consistently brings value to agents.

