25 predictions about NAR, CCP, commissions and more for 2025

From Hoby Hanna to Anywhere’s Sue Yannaccone, real estate leaders are cautiously optimistic about the new year, telling Inman the worst of 2024’s tumult may be fading in the rearview mirror.

The 31 priciest deals of 2024 moved the needle up to $60M+

The luxury residential market soared to new heights in 2024. Florida dominated the top sales of the year, bringing at least 15 residential transactions above $50 million, as the state simultaneously faced a tale of two markets.

EXp Realty CEO Leo Pareja’s 6 big takeaways from an ‘unusual’ year

This year has had its ups and downs, including the NAR settlement, DOJ scrutiny and copycat suits. Here are eXp CEO Leo Pareja’s top takeaways from 2024.

25 New Year’s Resolutions for real estate agents in 2025

Here are 25 action steps to prepare you for the new year from trainer Rachael Hite. The key is figuring out what to pursue, purge and prohibit. This list will help.

NAR in 2025: A membership drop, litigation and ‘simmering enemies’

Marian McPherson | Inman

The coming year promises more struggles for the 1.5 million-member trade organization as it hopes to reprioritize housing affordability and availability in 2025, experts told Inman.

