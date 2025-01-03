Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers.

Every Friday, Inman Service Editor Dani Vanderboegh rounds up the most popular, most read, most critical stories of the week to give you a quick catchup on the big headlines you might have missed in the hustle and bustle of the workweek.

From Hoby Hanna to Anywhere’s Sue Yannaccone, real estate leaders are cautiously optimistic about the new year, telling Inman the worst of 2024’s tumult may be fading in the rearview mirror.

The luxury residential market soared to new heights in 2024. Florida dominated the top sales of the year, bringing at least 15 residential transactions above $50 million, as the state simultaneously faced a tale of two markets.

This year has had its ups and downs, including the NAR settlement, DOJ scrutiny and copycat suits. Here are eXp CEO Leo Pareja’s top takeaways from 2024.

Here are 25 action steps to prepare you for the new year from trainer Rachael Hite. The key is figuring out what to pursue, purge and prohibit. This list will help.

The coming year promises more struggles for the 1.5 million-member trade organization as it hopes to reprioritize housing affordability and availability in 2025, experts told Inman.