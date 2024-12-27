The luxury residential market soared to new heights in 2024. Florida dominated the top sales of the year, bringing at least 15 residential transactions above $50 million, as the state simultaneously faced a tale of two markets.

The luxury residential market soared to new heights in 2024 as luxury homebuyers staked their claim to some of the country’s most coveted properties.

Buyer demand coupled with limited inventory drove luxury home values to outpace values across the housing market at-large. As sales in the U.S. fell by 12.9 percent year over year in the first half of 2024, home sales above $1 million rose by 5.2 percent during the same period, The Agency’s Red Paper report noted.

Luxury home values were also up 14.2 percent year over year in the first half of 2024, compared to the sluggish 5 percent appreciation seen across the overall U.S. housing market during the same period, according to the Red Paper.

The priciest transaction of the year — Oakley founder James Jannard’s Malibu complex — exceeded $200 million, blowing past Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s top deal of 2023, which ultimately closed at $190 million in Malibu .

But climbing price points are not the most striking fact about this year’s roundup of top deals, all of which commanded $60 million or more, up from a bottom threshold of $50 million in last year’s top 31. In a lopsided lineup, one state came away with nearly twice as many deals as the runner-up.

That state was Florida.

Florida dominated the top sales of the year, bringing nine residential transactions at or above $50 million in Palm Beach, five in Miami and surrounding areas and one in Fort Lauderdale.

By contrast, California, which saw the second greatest number of high-end deals in the last year, netted only eight in the $50 million-plus range. New York came in third with seven $50 million-plus deals, all but one of which were in New York City. (The outlier was the La Dune compound in Southampton.)

In sweeping the top deals of the year, Florida also presented as a market of contrasts. While commanding some of the most eye-popping residential sales across the country, the state’s market at-large also managed to decline into one of the country’s most challenged this year.

Issues with homeowners insurance coverage, HOA fees, property taxes and an onslaught of natural disasters have made living in the state untenable for the everyday American, even as high-net-worths like Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Citadel CEO Ken Griffin continue to grow their real estate assets there.

Pandemic-era migration to Florida may be in the midst of a reversal in fact, with those who fled there after gaining flexible working conditions now grappling with the reality of trying to obtain — and afford — homeowners insurance.

The state includes five U.S. metro areas where pending home sales are falling fastest annually, Redfin reported in November, including Fort Lauderdale (-15.2 percent during the four weeks ending Nov. 10), Miami (-14 percent), West Palm Beach (-13.8 percent), Jacksonville (-9.5 percent) and Tampa (-7.2 percent).

By contrast, pending sales rose by 4.7 percent nationally in the same period.

Miami alone has seen a 57 percent uptick in for-sale inventory in the past year, an Intel analysis of Realtor.com data shows. Meanwhile, about half of homes for sale in Miami have sat on the market for at least 74 days, and in October, half of all active listings saw list price per square foot fall 9 percent year over year.

In addition to rising home insurance costs and HOA fees related to an increase in tropical storms and hurricanes, some homeowners are also dealing with assessments on condos in response to the Surfside condo collapse in 2021.

“Between the insurance costs and property taxes and just general cost of living, Florida has become very expensive, and it’s becoming a tale of two cities — the haves, the have-nots,” Erin Sykes of SYKES Properties told Inman. “Before, it was really focused for retirees, you know, people on fixed incomes, lower cost of living, and now that’s really been 180-degree change.”

The fact of the matter is, at the ultra-high end of the market, homebuyers are not as concerned with rising costs associated with Florida homeownership. Many are also self-insuring at that level as well, Sykes said, so if they incur flood or hurricane damage, they hunker down and repair, and rebuild smarter.

“Nobody’s going to reimburse them the cost of a $100 million home,” Sykes said. “So, frankly, they want to be waterfront because there’s limited amounts of waterfront, particularly on the islands. So if it’s the Venetian Island or Palm Island or Star Island or Palm Beach Island, that’s where people want to be because there’s only so much space. There’s only so many lots and it’s, of course, prestigious to live there.”

As with many things done by the wealthy, uncovering a complete list of the top sales of the year presents a challenge, since these elite transactions are often shrouded in secrecy. This list aims to present those publicly reported on in an organized fashion, but likely is not wholly comprehensive.

Read further for the residential sales that netted the highest sales prices in 2024.

$210M

Malibu, California

James Jannard, who founded designer sunglasses brand Oakley, broke California’s residential real estate sales record this past June when he sold his Malibu mansion for $210 million, surpassing Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s previous record of $190 million in 2023.

After 12 years of ownership, Jannard came out ahead with a substantial profit on the sale, after purchasing it for only $75 million in 2012.

The property’s main house spans more than 15,000 square feet and is in the Palladio style. The estate also features a gym, two guesthouses, a pool and 300 feet of ocean frontage.

The deal was completed off-market, and Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency represented Jannard. The buyer was not identified.

$152M

Palm Beach, Florida

A property in Palm Beach developed by Todd Michael Glaser and partners became the city’s priciest this year after ultimately closing in May for $152 million.

The estate bound within a private island initially asked $210 million when it was first put on the market in 2021, and actually underwent a price hike later on, when developers determined that it was worth more, bumping the ask up to $218 million.

The home was then taken off the market for a stretch in 2023 and relisted for $187.5 million, a price that caught the attention of Australian infrastructure investor Michael Dorrell, who ultimately bought the property, according to The WSJ.

Suzanne Frisbie of The Corcoran Group and Chris Leavitt of Douglas Elliman represented the seller. Margit Brandt of Premier Estate Properties represented the buyer.

The 11-bedroom home on the island spans about 29,000 square feet and features a “wellness wing” complete with massage room, hair and nail salon, steam room and sauna, and gym. The grounds also include a lighted tennis court and tennis pavilion, two private docks and a 98-foot-long pool.

$148M

Palm Beach, Florida

Another off-market deal claimed one of this year’s top sales when Daren Metropoulos, son of billionaire Dean Metropoulos and owner of the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, spent $148 million on an oceanfront estate in Palm Beach in June.

Metropoulos reportedly paid for the roughly 3-acre property in cash, and called the estate, known as Casa Amado, one of the “most storied architectural treasures” in Palm Beach, The WSJ reported.

The historic property was built around 1919 by architect Addison Mizner for Palm Beach entrepreneur Charles A. Munn.

Jim McCann of Premier Estate Properties represented the seller, the family of the late Canadian businessman William Pencer. Christian Angle of Christian Angle Real Estate represented Metropoulos in the deal.

$135M

New York, New York

Vladislav Doronin may know better than most that sometimes the best investment one can make is in oneself.

The Russian-born billionaire and founder of U.S. development firm OKO Group did just that when he decided this year to purchase a $135 million penthouse at Aman New York in the recently converted Crown Building on 5th Avenue.

After a previous prospective buyer fell through, Doronin decided this summer to buy the penthouse himself, located in the building’s top five floors. The unit spans about 13,200 square feet with an addition 4,462 square feet of outdoor space. Doronin purchased the unit while it was still unfinished.

Sales at the 22-unit condo building launched in 2018 and closings began in 2022.

$122.13M

Miami, Florida

This four-parcel Miami property on the guard-gated La Gorce Island was initially listed for $170 million in May 2022. After several months on the market and a couple price cuts, the listing was removed from July 2023 to February 2024, and then came back on the market with the new asking price of $132 million.

Each parcel was then also offered separately, and ultimately consumer goods multimillionaire Anand Khubani purchased three parcels for about $100 million. A separate, unidentified buyer purchased one parcel that features a larger home at around $22 million, for a total sales price for all four parcels of about $122.13 million, which closed in October, according to Zillow.

Jill Eber, Jill Hertzberg and Danny Hertzberg of Coldwell Banker Realty represented the seller. Brett Harris of Douglas Elliman, Zachary Vichinsky of Bespoke Real Estate and Evan Weiss of 305 Degrees Realty represented the buyers.

The 3-acre property features 600 feet of frontage on Biscayne Bay, and each parcel includes its own dock.

The homeseller was the trust of the late Dr. M. Lee Pearce. Pearce was a controversial activist investor and medical doctor who paid more than $3 million in the late 1980s to assemble the property.

$115M

New York, New York

Central Park Tower’s crown jewel, “The One Above All Else,” which had originally asked $250 million, failed to sell in 2024. However, its sister, a penthouse in the building that first went under contract in January and initially asked $175 million, finally closed this June for $115 million.

The 12,000-square-foot duplex features 30-foot ceilings and Central Park views, as well as access to the building’s exclusive club, which includes a host of wellness amenities, an expansive terrace with a pool, and 10 Cubed, the building’s grand ballroom and private restaurant.

Extell Marketing Group and Corcoran Sunshine represented the listing. Fredrik Eklund, John Gomes and Kent Wu of the Eklund | Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman represented the unidentified buyer.

$112M

Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles’ biggest deal of the year was clinched by none other than the founder of online discounts company Honey, George Ruan.

Mansion tax be damned, the 21,000-square-foot home on 1.15-acres managed to sell off-market this fall for $112 million, about two years after Ruan had listed the property for $150 million.

Ruan purchased the property located in Bel-Air for $60 million in 2012. At that time, the home was unfinished, and Ruan completed a significant renovation.

Aaron Kirman, Kirby Gillon and Bryce Lowe of Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California held the initial listing when the home was put on the market in 2022.

$108M

Aspen, Colorado

A 4.5-acre estate at the base of Red Mountain broke records in Aspen this April when it sold for $108 million to ex-casino mogul Steve Wynn and financier Thomas Peterffy. The seller was Canadian professional hockey player-turned-entrepreneur Patrick Dovigi.

Not only was the property the priciest to sell in Aspen this year, but it is also the first residential property to have ever sold in Aspen above $100 million.

The 22,000-square-foot home was built in 2006 and includes 11 bedrooms across a main residence and guesthouse. It also features a heated outdoor pool and views of downtown Aspen.

Wynn and Peterffy both own homes in the same area in Palm Beach and are known to be major GOP donors and friends. However, it was not clear why they purchased the property together.

Riley Warwick of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer and seller in the transaction.

$96M

Carpinteria, California

Comedian and frequent real estate investor Ellen DeGeneres showed off her investment prowess yet again this summer when she sold her blufftop home near Santa Barbara, California, for $96 million in August. DeGeneres had purchased the property only two years earlier for approximately $70 million, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The buyer of the property was an entity tied to mining magnate Robert Friedland, someone DeGeneres and her wife, actor Portia de Rossi, had traded real estate with before. In June, the couple paid Friedland $32 million for a separate Santa Barbara home they had sold to him earlier in 2024 for the same price.

The $96 million property spans across two parcels on about 10 acres and includes a 8,000-square-foot home. The estate also features a cabana and guest cottage and overlooks the Pacific.

$94M

Malibu, California

Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, put her stamp on Malibu’s real estate market this June with her high-end purchase of a 1950s ranch home in Paradise Cove.

The off-market deal added a 3,400-square-foot home and 4 acres of land to three adjacent properties that Jobs already owned, The LA Times reported, giving her a nice spread of oceanfront property.

The deal now brings the total amount that Jobs has invested in real estate in the region over the years to $174 million. That does not include any construction costs involved in any renovations — one neighboring property that Jobs is currently building sustained damage during the 2018 Woolsey Fire.

Paradise Cove has become a hotbed for other high-net-worths in recent years as well, with WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum buying a $87 million property in 2021 and venture capitalist Marc Andreessen buying a massive estate that same year for $177 million. Shortly afterward he bought two more properties in the area, bringing the total amount of his investment in the area to $255 million.

$90 million

Travis County, Texas

After more than 50 years of private ownership, the Kozmetsky family decided this year to sell their 1,500-acre ranch to Travis County for $90 million, so that the land could become a wilderness park for others to one day enjoy.

The deal came about after voters approved in November 2023 a $276 million bond for the acquisition of parks and land, and after one of the family’s matriarchs, Nadya Scott, decided to donate about $30 million of her stake in the ranch so that the purchase would be in line with the county’s budget, the Austin American-Statesman reported in May.

County parks officials say it will be several years before the park will be planned out and opened to the public, but Travis County residents and visitors can expect to one day enjoy a natural oasis outside of Austin with hiking, mountain biking, birdwatching and stargazing opportunities.

$87M

Indian Creek, Florida

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos solidified his claim to the Miami-area Indian Creek Island, known to many as “Billionaire Bunker” by purchasing his third property on the island in April, Bloomberg reported.

The property’s seller was former banker Javier Holtz. The deal was done in an off-market transaction.

Bezos’ new mansion had last sold for $2.5 million in 1998 and spans more than 12,000 square feet. Bezos said at the time that he was adding more property to his portfolio in Miami because his parents and fiancée Lauren Sanchez both live there. He also said that his aerospace company, Blue Origin, was operating more and more in Cape Canaveral.

The exclusive island is also home to Tom Brady, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, and Carl Icahn, among other high-net-worth people.

$85M

Palm Beach, Florida

A LLC tied to Ideavillage founder and CEO Anand Khubani sold a vacant oceanfront lot this past April for an astounding $85 million in an off-market trade. A Delaware entity purchased the property.

Lawrence Moens of Lawrence A. Moens Associates represented the seller and Dana Koch of The Corcoran Group represented the buyer.

The lot spans about 1 acre and includes 225 feet of direct oceanfront. Khubani and his wife, Neetta Khubani, purchased the property in 2005 for $12.7 million, according to records.

$81M

Palm Beach, Florida

The estate of late Barnes & Noble founder Leonard Riggio went under contract in August, but by the time the deal closed in November, Riggio had sadly passed away at the age of 83. A Delaware LLC was named as the buyer.

Lawrence Moens of Lawrence A. Moens Associates represented the listing. The buyer was repped by local law firm Rabideau Klein.

The Riggios bought the Palm Beach 8,000-square-foot mansion in 2003 for $14 million, and then an adjacent lot for $1.4 million in 2009.

$79M

Southampton, New York

When the Southampton estate known as “La Dune” sold at a Sotheby’s Concierge Auction in January, it marked the priciest property ever sold at the firm’s auction house.

The seller was art magazine publisher Louise Blouin, who first bought the two-home, 4-acre estate for $13.5 million in the ’90s. Blouin had put the property up on the market on and off for years, and had ultimately put it into Chapter 11 bankruptcy in order to keep control of the estate. She had at one point asked $150 million for the estate.

In addition to being put up for auction, the property was also listed on the open market simultaneously with Harald Grant of Sotheby’s International Realty, Tim Davis of The Corcoran Group and Cody Vichinsky of Bespoke Real Estate.

The two homes on the property span about 21,000 square feet in total across more than 20 bedrooms. The estate also has two pools, a sunken tennis court and 400 feet of beachfront.

$79M

New York, New York

The duplex penthouse atop 520 Park Ave closed in November in an all-cash deal that summed up to $79 million. The transaction also included two separate 400-square-foot suite units, according to public records.

The sale marked the final sponsor sale in the Robert A.M. Stern-designed building, which launched sales in 2015.

An in-house team at Zeckendorf Development handled sales of units in the building. The unknown buyer was represented by Louis Buckworth and Hannah Bomze of Casa Blanca.

The five-bedroom duplex features 15-foot ceilings on both floors as well as 1,2180 square feet of outdoor space across a lower-floor balcony and a terrace on the top floor.

$77M

Aspen, Colorado

For a brief period before 419 Willoughby Way became Aspen’s priciest home sale at $108 million, the Ranch at Owl Creek had its moment of glory.

Sitting on 60 acres and adjacent to 850 acres of county-owned, preserved land, the ranch closed for $77 million in April after being listed for $80 million at the end of 2023, making it, for a moment, the priciest sale in the mountain town.

The estate includes a 11,400-square-foot home, a guest cottage and a pool house. The ranch also has a unique positioning from which the Buttermilk, Aspen Highlands, Aspen Mountain and Snowmass ski areas are all visible.

Doug Leibinger of Compass represented the listing. The seller was a Colorado-based LLC linked to the headquarters of the Lauridsen Group, an entity that owns a number of companies in the health and nutrition industries. The buyer was not identified.

$74.25M

Palm Beach, Florida

Nvidia’s Harvey Jones purchased this lakefront estate in Palm Beach for nearly $74.3 million in an off-market deal in March.

The seller was Candida Burnap, an heir to a family that cofounded the International Harvest Corporation. The property was last purchased for $4.4 million in 1995 by Burnap’s late husband, Bartlett Burnap.

The 10,500-square-foot home on the property was built in 1999 and includes six bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms. The parcel spans about one acre.

Burnap was represented by Chris Leavitt and Ashley McIntosh of the Leavitt McIntosh Team at Douglas Elliman, and Jones was represented by Todd Peter of Sotheby’s International Realty.

$72.5M

New York, New York

A Greenwich Village townhouse broke records when it sold for $72.5 million off-market in January 2024, marking the priciest townhouse to have ever sold in Downtown Manhattan.

The buyer of the property was not revealed, but the seller was an entity tied to Dexter Goei, the former CEO of telecommunications company Altice USA, The Wall Street Journal reported. Goei purchased the home, originally two buildings combined into a 45-foot-wide single family home, for about $30.9 million in 2016, according to records.

Clayton Orrigo of Compass represented the buyer, and said they were a retired couple from out of state who wanted to use the property as a pied-à-terre. Joshua Wesoky of Compass represented the seller.

$72.3M

Miami Beach, Florida

Athletic power couple David and Victoria Beckham made their mark on Miami Beach’s real estate market in October with the purchase of a waterfront spec mansion for $72.3 million. The deal set a new record for home sales on North Bay Road.

The 14,270-square-foot home was built by Bart Reins and designed by Choeff Levy Fischman and Antrobus Design Collection. Developer Niklas de la Motte sold the property, which was repped by Dora Puig of Luxe Living Realty. The nine-bedroom home features a gym, spa, home theater, pool and outdoor kitchen and lounge, and 124 feet of water frontage.

Motte acquired the property in 2018 for $10 million, which at that time included an older home. The Beckham’s new home had been on the market since late 2022.

$70M

San Francisco, California

Laurene Powell Jobs made yet another high-end real estate purchase this year with a home in San Francisco that the late Apple founder’s widow bought in July for about $70 million, setting a new record for the city.

Sloan Lindemann Barnett and Roger Barnett, who had owned the property since 2011, sold the estate to Jobs. Sloan is daughter of billionaire George L. Lindemann and Roger is CEO of health-supplement maker Shaklee.

The home was not publicly listed, but the Barnetts had reportedly been shopping it around for a few years, The WSJ reported. Jobs will be keeping good company with a crew of elite neighbors that includes Oracle cofounder Larry Ellison and Jonathan Ive, the well-known Apple designer. The home is located in the Pacific Heights neighborhood near Presidio park.

$70M

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

After assembling a nearly 3-acre waterfront home in Fort Lauderdale starting around 2015, hedge-funder Donald Sussman offloaded the property this for a record $70 million in September. Sussman spent about $6 million renovating the home on the property, which the buyer planned to tear down, according to buyer’s agent Tim Elmes of Compass.

The location was the real draw for the unidentified buyer, with a prime spot in the Harbor Beach neighborhood with 1,035 feet of waterfront on the Intracoastal Waterway. The home was never officially on the market, but shopped around off-market and received two other offers, according to The WSJ.

Sussman was represented by his wife, Michelle Howland of The Howland Group at Compass. The couple reportedly had plans to downsize with their next real estate purchase.

$65M

Carpinteria, California

A second high-end property sold in Carpinteria, California this year, commanding $65 million in November. Retired hedge funder and chairman of CAM Capital Bruce Kovner was the seller of the three parcels totaling 12 acres.

In 2021, Kovner had listed a larger estate of two homes and several vacant lots, which included the 12 acres, and asked $160 million for the total property. But in 2022, comedian Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, actor Portia de Rossi, bought just two of those lots for $70 million. Those are in fact the lots that the couple also sold this year in Carpinteria for $96 million.

The sale of the $65 million estate included a 10,902-square-foot Mediterranean-style main house, a guest house, cabana and landscaped gardens. The home is located in a gated community with a stone path that connects the bluff to Loon Point Beach.

The buyer was represented by the Dusty Baker Group of Sotheby’s International Realty and the listing was represented by Riskin Partners Estate Group of Village Properties.

$64.5M

Indian Creek, Florida

In another 2024 off-market deal, Dutch magnetics heir Geert-Jan Bakker sold his property on Indian Creek Island for $64.5 million in May. The property was traded to 40 ICIR, a Wyoming-based LLC, and the buyer’s identity was not known.

Bakker purchased the home in 2010 for $9.3 million, according to records. The home on the approximately 1-acre property was built in 1991 and spans about 7,500 square feet. The property also features a pool and a dock.

Whoever bought the property joins an elite group of property owners on the island known as “Billionaires Bunker,” including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who bought his third property on the island off of Miami this year.

$62.8M

Los Angeles, California

One of the biggest home sales clinched by LA this year was a 23,000-square-foot spec home in Hollywood Hills that initially asked $78 million. Brandon and Deborah Shainfeld, founders of development firm Alpha Empire Designs, sold the property in April, The WSJ reported. The couple bought the home site in 2017 for $11.2 million and demolished the existing home on the property.

Kurt Rappaport and Andreas Elsenhans of Westside Estate Agency represented the listing. Helen Chong and Susanna Leung of Haylen Group represented the unknown buyer.

The European-style estate includes eight bedrooms and 18 bathrooms across a main house and a guesthouse. The gated property includes numerous courtyards, an infinity pool, outdoor kitchen and pickleball court, and maintains a private atmosphere while allowing for city views.

$62.5M

Miami Beach, Florida

A spec home on Miami Beach’s La Gorce Island developed by AquaBlue Group sold for an impressive $62.5 million in June, marking one of the most expensive sales the island has ever seen.

An entity tied to Philippe Harai of AquaBlue Group sold the property to another entity named after the home’s address, according to records. Jill Eber of the Jills Zeder Group at Coldwell Banker represented the unidentified buyer and Mirce Curkoski and Albert Justo of the Waterfront Team at One Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller.

Harari bought the property for about $9.3 million in 2019, according to records, and completed construction on the mansion in 2023. The 12,800-square-foot mansion features a gym, spa, wine cellar, pool and dock.

$62M

Incline Village, Nevada

A Lake Tahoe property on the Nevada side commanded a record $62 million this fall when Nora Lacey of biotech company Cell Marque and her husband, the pathologist Dr. Michael Lacey, sold the property to unidentified buyers from the San Francisco Bay area, according to listing agent Christine Perry of Christie’s International Real Estate Sereno.

Perry also represented the buyer in the transaction, which closed in October.

The 12,700-square-foot main house was built by casino mogul Steve Wynn, who sold the 5-acre property for $17 million in 1998. The Laceys bought the home in 2017 for $31 million, and went on to invest about $5 million on renovations.

The private, lakeside oasis includes about 210 feet of sandy beach, a deep-water pier and two buoys. The property also features a three-bedroom guesthouse.

$61.58M

New York, New York

Developer Vladislav Doronin was not the only one to close a high-end deal at Aman New York’s luxury condo building this year. An unidentified buyer from Asia also purchased a full-floor unit in the building in February for $61.58 million, The WSJ reported.

The 24th-floor unit spans roughly 6,300 square feet and initially asked more than $70 million. The property went into contract in 2018 when sales at the building first launched, records show. The residence is located in the Crown Building, which was built in the 1920s and features a characteristic copper pinnacle.

$61M

Malibu, California

A five-estate spec home community in Malibu called “The Case” secured its first buyer in July with the $61 million sale of a property known as “The Edge.” Developer Scott Gillen of Unvarnished led the project, noting that he had been working on the development for about seven years, according to an Instagram post.

The listing was repped by Sandro Dazzan, Paul Lester, Aileen Comora and Daniel Stevenson of The Agency. Cooper Mount of Carolwood represented the buyer, who was not made public.

The home spans about 10,500 square feet and includes five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The property boasts a 75-foot infinity pool, wraparound deck and a 500-square-foot terraced off of the primary bedroom suite. Additional properties available at The Case include homes that have asked anywhere from $70 million to $125 million.

$60.37M

Palm Beach, Florida

A renovated property in Palm Beach commanded $60.37 million in an off-market deal in May that made the home one of the priciest non-waterfront properties ever to sell in the wealthy Florida enclave.

The home was sold by interior designer Victoria Hagan and her husband, media mogul Michael Berman. The buyer was the Banyan Road Trust, managed by lawyer Steven M. Lobe of Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton. Liza Pulitzer and Whitney McGurk of Brown Harris Stevens represented the sellers while Blair Kirwan of Brown Harris Stevens represented the buyer.

Hagan and Berman bought the property in 2020 for $11.1 million. Then Hagan and her team at Victoria Hagan Interiors went to work, completely renovating and reimagining the interior of the 1926-era, 9,700-square-foot home.

$60M

Aspen, Colorado

Just two years ago, media mogul Byron Allen bought a stunning, cliffside estate in Malibu, California for $100 million. This year, Allen, who is founder of Entertainment Studios/Allen Media Group, one of the largest privately held media companies in the U.S., offloaded his Aspen property for more than double what he paid for it.

Allen bought the property on Aspen’s Red Mountain in 2020 for $27 million, and sold it in August in an off-market transaction. The 9,000-square-foot home was built in 2015, and Allen made several upgrades during his ownership, according to The WSJ, including the kitchen, lighting and audiovisual systems. The home features unobstructed views of the surrounding mountains, as well as an outdoor pool, walls of glass and a second-floor status.

Mandy Welgos of Aspen Snowmass Sotheby’s International Realty represented the listing. Lex Tarumianz, also of Aspen Snowmass Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the buyer.

