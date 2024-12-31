Here are 25 action steps to prepare you for the new year from trainer Rachael Hite. The key is figuring out what to pursue, purge and prohibit. This list will help.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

“That’s ridiculous,” is often what I mutter to myself when I see unrealistic recommendations from real estate and lifestyle coaches and gurus this time of year. Some of these lists and new habits we are supposed to adapt and launch in the darkness of winter can be nearly impossible to tackle when we are expected to charge into the coming year with renewed vigor and velocity and claim victory over Q1.

This year will go down in our industry’s history as one of the most chaotic years of legal strife, and I think it’s important to recognize that, not sugarcoat it with toxic positivity. Instead, let’s just be thankful to close this chapter and focus on more intentional changes for you, your business and, hopefully, your personal happiness in 2025.

In no particular order, here are 25 action steps to prepare you for 2025. Taking action sometimes means simplifying or hitting the brakes on some tasks to lighten your load and create more peaceful energy for the new year.

Purge

1. Purge your calendar

You need to do less. Now is not the time to add more things to your plate if you are already overwhelmed. Take a look at your schedule, and get ruthless. Where can you carve out some downtime for yourself or assign a task that you are doing to someone else? Delegation will save your sanity. There is no prize for doing it all.

2. Purge the ‘stuff’

You need to be responsible for less collateral. In other words, you need to figure out how to purge physical and digital items in your life that require attention, maintenance or extra decisions from you. This is especially important if you are always short on time and energy. If you have fewer things to manage, you create more time for rest and creativity,

3. Purge your business tools

There is no magic tool or app that will bring in business for you if you do not have time to learn it and build a strategy around it. One major budget pitfall I see many agents fall into is signing up for apps or tools that they never use. Audit your statements, and purge any tool that you know you will never take time to learn or use to its full potential.

Instead, look to the free tools or tools that are already included in your memberships, and see if any of those can help you with your marketing needs.

4. Purge your mail, email

You may find a deal or three in there as you do this. Unsubscribe, renew your information on the Spam and do not mail lists, and take a few moments to deal with the fire hose of information that floods and overwhelms you 24-7. For agents especially, mismanaged email or text messages can cause you to miss important information that can derail a deal in a heartbeat.

5. Purge your comparison attitude

Many agents are often daydreaming or stuck on trying to look like [insert top producer’s name here]. Instead of trying to copy someone else, work on leaning into who you are and being proud of the work that you do. Stop trying to mimic someone else, and focus on being realistic about your personal brand.

Prospect

6. Prospect with intention

Set an intention for prospecting in Q1. Review your database for prospects who still need to list or buy, create an action list to contact previous sales with a valuable message, and eliminate non-performative leads from your management. I usually send one last “Hey I have been trying to reach you” message, and then I mark them as a “lost lead.”

7. Prospect with pre-generated collateral

I use the same video message and information package for all my initial interactions with prospects and leads. This allows me to work quickly and efficiently.

8. Prospect respectfully

I don’t cold call, door knock or harass folks. When I do respond to inquiries, I ask for permission to call and email or text.

This allows them to:

Tell me their preferred form of communication.

Show how serious they are.

9. Prospect with value

Everyone is busy and distracted. Send short emails and videos that explain exactly what you do and what problems you solve. If you don’t create a valuable statement for your first interaction, you will likely not have a good response.

For example:

Thank you for reaching out. I’m licensed to help with residential, land and commercial real estate in the state of [Your State]. I specialize in these areas, and I’m currently accepting new clients who are looking to make a move in the next few months. I would love the opportunity to meet with you and chat about your goals. Are you available for a call or a meeting on [X day] at [X time]?

10. Prospect with love for what you do

Your prospects, clients and customers can immediately tell if you love what you do or if you are frantically trying to throw together some business because you have bills to pay. Don’t be salesy. Don’t be manipulative. Don’t use jargon, and steer clear of scripts and slick sayings. There is an art in being authentically invested in your client’s needs. Be present. Be a good listener. Take fantastic notes.

11. Protect yourself from oversharing

The only folks who need to know that you need to close business are your managers, coaches and the folks you live with. No one else needs to know, especially your clients and your sphere. Don’t beg for business tips in a social media group. There are plenty of free resources to help you turn things around with a little effort on your part.

12. Protect your finances for your future self

Never let anyone make you feel less than or negative if you need to work additional jobs to keep your finances straight. You can do a fantastic job as a part-time agent with proper time management. Ignore the noise, and don’t waste all your savings and resources because you are trying to be a solo agent. You have options.

Push

13. Push past your ego

Don’t be afraid to ask for help. Agents who are overwhelmed (trying to do it all) or stagnant (not enough business) have the same problems. They are trying to create solutions themselves instead of using their network to find some relief.

14. Push past your personal beliefs

The biggest pitfall for agents in dealing with the public is not being able to separate their personal beliefs from the business of helping folks sell or find homes. Homeownership is for all humans who can afford to buy. Your online presence will be subject to interpretation. Move cautiously; the best rule of thumb is to say less.

15. Push past your limiting beliefs

When I’m working with folks, the biggest problem they have is the narrative they are telling themselves about where they are at in life. It’s very easy for them to identify and ruminate on what is wrong instead of focusing on problem-solving and creating pathways to what they want. Affirmations are a very helpful tool for this.

Stop

16. Stop succumbing to negativity

Post an affirmation that helps you keep your intentions on track in a visible place and change it up as needed. This simple visual is very powerful and helps your brain stay focused and engaged.

17. Stop overcomplicating your marketing

Less is more. Figure out a routine that you can stick to. Create simple, easy-to-use templates. (Use the free ones in Canva.) Stop trying to reinvent the wheel every six weeks.

18. Stop writing long emails and texts

People either don’t read it all, get overwhelmed or do not like it. Keep communication as concise as possible, and watch how much more efficient your day gets.

19. Stop letting your phone rule your day

Your smartphone is ruining your brain, your peace and your personal relationships. Focus on setting appointments, designated times to return calls and texts, and designated times to engage on social media.

It’s time to break up with checking your phone 200 times a day. Set expectations with clients and prospects about how you communicate — that you will contact them at designated times — and follow through. This will create so much less chaos in your day, and you will be less distracted. It’s a great way to overcome burnout and be more present with your loved ones during off hours.

20. Stop putting your health last

If you are tired, miserable, have pain or just overall feel awful — that’s not OK. It’s not a good way to live. Women, especially, put their personal needs last and will work themselves to exhaustion.

Is prioritizing your health fun? No, not necessarily. Is it time-consuming? Yes, which is why you have to purge other things so you have time to work on this. Once you start working on this, will you feel better? Yes.

This habit will save your business, sanity and your life. Stress is a killer, and the whole point of working is to have the funds you need to live life. You need to be healthy enough to enjoy it.

I work with older adults who have had incredible careers, accomplishments and lives. And you know what? The folks who took care of their health along the way don’t tend to need assistive devices, memory care, or high levels of care until they are well into their 90s. The folks who burned themselves out need all of these things, sometimes even in their late 60s.

Sugar, stress, alcohol, no fresh food and no exercise can steal your independence later in life. Love yourself, and take small steps to improve your health. Your future self will thank you.

21. Stop involving yourself in business that isn’t yours

Stay in your lane, avoid drama like the plague, stay away from gossip and steer clear of toxic environments. It’s nearly impossible to change someone’s mind, but it’s very easy to limit your interactions in those spaces.

22. Stop feeling guilty

Just because you haven’t reached your goals, milestones or whatever else doesn’t mean you are unsuccessful. Love the mess that you are now, and strive to be just a little bit better each day. Life is tough, unfair and inequitable.

Choosing to get up, show up and attempt to keep your train on its tracks is not only admirable at this time in history but also something to celebrate. We have had an incredibly difficult introduction to the “roaring” ’20s. Stop beating yourself up, and give yourself grace for where you are now.

23. Stop complaining without taking action

If there is something that bothers you, make it a hard and fast rule that you are not allowed to complain about it, unless you take one action step to fix it. Watch how this transforms so many different areas of your life. I made this resolution in 2020, and I renew it every year. It has made all the difference.

24. Stop being unsure of yourself

Know your values and trust your gut. If something doesn’t feel right, it likely has the potential to go sideways. Focus on creating time to listen to your instincts, and don’t make quick decisions without a “rest and research” period.

Sometimes just letting a problem “breathe” for 24 hours allows it to solve itself. Remember, not everyone is a friend. Some people are just clients or colleagues.

Make rest a priority.

This is the biggest tip for 2025 that will change the way you think about efficiency and getting things done. If you commit to having scheduled downtime, more time for sleep, and more time for vacations — you have to get very strategic with your schedule.

Do you know how to find an efficient agent? Find an agent who travels and ask them to share their secrets. Regular office hours and regular respite periods will do wonders for your clarity and focus. Instead of telling everyone you are going to try to close 10 more deals this year, tell them you are going to get more sleep this year and have fun watching their reactions.

Final thoughts

My intention for 2025 is calm, peaceful energy. Why? Because I have learned that hustle creates haste and waste, and intentional planning creates more meaningful connections and experiences for my business.

Things are not important; people are important. If you identify with this value, then it makes it easy to create a strategy for your business to help people and run a professional business that is authentic to yourself and your goals. The most successful agents I know care about their communities and are invested in helping as many people as possible.

Set your intentions, look for peace and don’t be surprised if you gain sustainable prosperity along the way.

Rachael Hite is a seasoned housing counselor and thought leader in the real estate industry, known for her extensive expertise across business news journalism, retirement housing, and affordable housing initiatives. Connect with Rachael on Instagram and Linkedin.