Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

The landscape of real estate reality TV saw some major shifts in 2024 as legacies departed the space and new strong players emerged.

Big names, including the Umanskys and Josh and Heather Altman, have stepped away from their real estate reality TV shows, at least for the moment, as Ryan Serhant and luxury agents from the Mormon enclave of Salt Lake City claimed their place.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL INDEX SURVEY FOR DECEMBER

In between it all, there were breakups, firings, fallouts, high fashion and millions of dollars in stunning luxury properties on the line. Here are the biggest shakeups Inman saw this year, and what we’re keeping an eye out for in 2025.

The biggest shakeups

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles

After 11 seasons and 13 years on Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Josh Altman and his CEO wife Heather Altman made the “bittersweet” decision to leave the popular show to spend more time with their family.

Longtime cast members Josh Flagg and Tracy Tutor remain, with talks of a new agent expected to join the cast, as MDLLA enters Season 16 — which has not been confirmed yet by Bravo. However, the network did release dates for every Housewives franchise set to debut in 2025, according to Parade.

MDLLA was the first real estate smash success for Bravo, with spinoffs in the years after featuring New York, Miami and San Francisco. While the latter two were short-lived, Million Dollar Listing New York went for nine seasons before Bravo put it “on pause” in 2022. Owning Manhattan sprang up in its wake on Netflix.

Owning Manhattan

Brokerage CEO Ryan Serhant stormed back onto the real estate reality TV scene in June with the debut of a new Netflix series starring himself and other luxury agents from his eponymous brokerage, SERHANT. The series was largely well-received, garnering a 7.3 rating on IMDB, nearly on par with Million Dollar Listing New York and besting Million Dollar Listing LA.

As Serhant laid it all out on the line to ensure his new business endeavor succeeded, viewers were enthralled watching his team try to sell one of Manhattan’s most expensive listings ever, seeing how established agents broke into new markets and following new agents learning the ropes of the trade.

Along the way, agent rivalries and alliances developed as they competed for listings and more one-on-one attention from Serhant himself, who often simply didn’t have the bandwidth to coach agents. Serhant also had to deal with some challenging personalities, and by the end of the season, two agents left the firm — Savannah Gowarty was recruited by Compass and Jonathan Nørmølle was let go from the firm after clashing with Serhant and other agents.

Owning Manhattan was renewed for a second season, and filming started this fall. For now, Inman knows that part of the saga will involve SERHANT. Technologies’ decision to secure a $45 million equity funding round led by Camber Creek with Left Lane Capital, according to a recent interview with Serhant.

“So it will be out there — the decision-making process, and the thought process — because … things change, but they also don’t change,” Serhant told Inman. “Like, I’m a company, right? It’s a minority investment, but it’s an exciting next step in our adventure as we move to transform the industry for the better, which is what excites me the most.”

Go behind the scenes with Inman’s Dani Vanderboegh to get the answers to all your burning questions on the newest releases. Stay tuned to Real Tea, the intersection of real estate and reality TV.

Selling Sunset

Season 8 of Selling Sunset had no shortage of drama, surprises and, of course, fashion. Early on, Chelsea Lazkani wore a short skirt that started an argument between her and Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet over professional dress. Fitzgerald Bonnet quickly moved on, being in a supervisory role and realizing that her opponent had bigger problems.

Lazkani stayed in the spotlight throughout the season as allegations of her husband cheating were brought up by Amanda Lynn, a new face to the show who faced a scandal of her own over “racist” tweets. Lynn was a friend of Bre Tiesi, a long-time rival of Lazkani’s over a rift that started with Lazkani’s comments about Tiesi having a child with Nick Cannon, who has 12 children with six mothers. Tiesi stayed with the Oppenheim Group after ending Season 7 trying to negotiate a better split with broker Jason Oppenheim.

Another new cast member this season was Alanna Gold, who took the team to Pioneertown, a desert town near Joshua Tree, California, that she said she owned, until the town’s people took to Instagram requesting an apology for the false claim. She apologized in a statement, acknowledging that she does not own the town, according to Today.

The in-fighting continued with feud after feud. Original cast member Chrishell Stause came to the defense of bestie Emma Hernan after Stause’s archrival Nicole Young floated rumors of Hernan having a relationship with a married man several times.

Taking to Instagram, Stause called out the production company and said, “I will NEVER work on a show with her on it again. I would rather be sued,” referring to Young.

Stause and Hernan stood by Lazkani throughout the season; she filed for divorce in March, according to People. Lazkani tweeted on Sept. 7, 2024, “Made it clear and putting it in writing, if racist Amanda [Lynn] is on the show as a cast member. I’m out.”

With all this drama, for the first time since Season 5, Netflix did not do a reunion show after Season 8.

Season 9 appears to be filming, according to Netflix Life, as first announced on Amanza Smith’s Instagram. When the new season drops, Selling Sunset will join the ranks of longest-running unscripted reality series on Netflix, matching Queer Eye. Watch for the next season in the fall of 2025.

Buying Beverly Hills

Season 2 of Buying Beverly Hills hit Netflix last spring, bringing on new cast members, including the youngest Umansky to enter the family business yet, Sophia Umansky, Estates Division Director Zach Goldsmith and Managing Partner Michelle Schwartz.

The show certainly brought the real estate drama, with agents grappling with market changes after the newly installed ULA Tax (a “mansion” tax on properties priced at $5 million or more). Season 2 also showcased the firm auctioning off a challenging listing and high-earner Goldsmith fielding a recruiting bid from Rick Hilton at his new firm.

On top of that, there was the interpersonal drama of the Umansky family, which was facing the developing split between Mauricio and his estranged wife, Kyle Richards, who have not filed for divorce but remain separated. Sophia was also pushed out by the sisters’ friend, Melissa Platt, in a bid for an office romance, and Michelle Schwartz’s claws-out approach to the question of family succession at the firm also rubbed the Umanskys the wrong way. Farrah Brittany also dealt with the heartbreak of her engagement ending.

Despite these dramatic ups and downs — and all the amazing real estate porn — Buying Beverly Hills failed to renew for a third season. For now, audiences will be left with much fewer viewing opportunities of the Umansky clan, aside from peripheral appearances on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Get Inman’s Luxury Lens Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly deep dive into the biggest news in the world of high-end real estate delivered every Friday. Click here to subscribe.

Buying London

Daniel Daggers’ crew at DDRE Global hit Netflix’s small screen with optimism this spring, but Britain’s answer to Selling Sunset quickly became the reality TV of the season that viewers loved to hate.

Unforgettably dubbed “probably the most hateable TV show ever made” by The Guardian, Netflix took the criticism and ran with it, touting the zero-star review on X, rather than fighting it.

Even with its scathing reviews and subsequent failure to be renewed for a second season, Buying London allowed States-side real estate fans (and more fans globally) a glimpse into the super-prime market that Daggers and his agents operate in day-to-day, as well as the sometimes cutthroat competition that ensues between estates agents (it’s not just a U.S. thing).

In a conversation with Inman after the show premiered, Daggers, a 25-year industry vet, was unbothered by the criticism, which is something he expected in debuting a new reality TV show.

“Choosing to say, ‘Hey, I’m going to put myself out there to the world’ I think is a very brave step when you’ve already achieved this level of success,” Daggers told Inman in May. “But is there going to be criticism?” he asked in regard to critical reviews.” Absolutely. Whenever you do anything different, the majority will nearly always criticize.”

Sold on SLC

While the fate of MDLLA is unclear, in December, Bravo released a brand new show, Sold on SLC, a spinoff to its Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, which has been gaining popularity over the past couple of seasons.

Sold on SLC follows Presidio Real Estate, owned and founded by CEO Jennifer Yeo, with castmates including Tyna Edwards, Kenny Sperry, Matt Jones, Sarah Martindale and Malaysia Fua.

With a tagline like, “sins, secrets, and luxury listings,” expect to see organic drama surrounding clashes over Mormon culture, tiffs and tantrums, jaw-dropping listings and a few new trends, like “the Costco door.”

What to keep an eye out for in 2025

Here’s what we know about next year’s real estate reality TV roster as of now. We’ll be watching and reporting back with news as it unfolds.

A new Netflix series called Selling the City

Creators of Selling Sunset and Selling the OC are unveiling a new series in the lineup that takes place in New York City called Selling the City. The show will drop on Netflix on Jan. 3, 2025.

The series will feature seven agents from Douglas Elliman and one broker from The Corcoran Group who must navigate NYC’s competitive market as well as the personal drama that can develop between agents fighting to make it to the top.

Season 2 of Owning Manhattan

A release date has not yet been announced for Season 2 of Owning Manhattan, but show star Ryan Serhant told Inman in a recent interview that filming had started earlier in the fall.

Cast member Jeffrey St. Arromand also posted on Instagram about filming for Season 2 beginning in mid-September. “We have some great properties coming to market and even bigger celebrity clients we’re working with!” Arromand wrote. “Buckle up and get ready for Season [2] of Owning Manhattan! It only gets better!”

A likely Season 9 of Selling Sunset

A handful of Selling Sunset stars have confirmed on social media that the popular series featuring agents from The Oppenheim Group will return for a ninth season. However, Netflix has yet to announce a release date.

Amanza Smith created a video on TikTok about filming beginning while strutting her stuff and showing off what appeared to be a new outfit. Meanwhile, Chelsea Lazkani posted on X in early December that, “Going back to film with some of those dusty woman [sic] is stressing me outtttttttttt.”

The potential return of Selling the Hamptons

Season 2 of Selling the Hamptons ended in March with Eddie Shapiro’s group of agents at Nest Seekers International reeling after Peggy Zabakolas announced that she would be leaving the luxury firm. During the season’s final episode, Zabakolas said she’d be open to talking to Shapiro about it and — spoiler alert — Zabakolas is still listed as an agent on Nest Seekers’ website.

There’s been no official announcement yet about a Season 3 of the series that takes place in some of Long Island’s ritziest enclaves, but Inman will be keeping an eye out to see if one arrives later this year. About two years lapsed between when Season 1 and Season 2 debuted, so fans may still have to wait a bit longer.

A new season of Selling the OC?

Season 4 of Selling the OC, a spinoff of Selling Sunset that follows agents at The Oppenheim Group’s Orange County office, has not yet been renewed by Netflix. Stay tuned for more news in 2025.

Email Lillian Dickerson

Connect with Dani Vanderboegh via email, Instagram or Facebook.