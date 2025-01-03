Beyond his presidency, the late President Jimmy Carter was a tireless advocate for democracy, human rights, social progress and affordable housing, in part through his work with Habitat for Humanity.

Beyond his presidency, the late President Jimmy Carter was a tireless advocate for democracy, human rights, social progress and affordable housing. The former president passed away at his home in Plains, Georgia, on Dec. 29, at the age of 100.

After exiting the White House, Carter’s legacy continued to grow, especially through his decades of work with Habitat for Humanity. His impact is woven into the lives of countless families across the globe.

Immediately following Carter’s passing, Habitat for Humanity International CEO Jonathan Reckford shared in a statement, “We are deeply saddened by President Carter’s passing, and our prayers are with the Carter family.”

“We are grateful for the incredible impact the Carters have had on Habitat and on the families who have benefited from their shining example. The Carters put Habitat for Humanity on the map, and their legacy lives on in every family we serve around the world.”

In 1984, Carter and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, began volunteering with Habitat for Humanity in Americus, Georgia, the organization wrote.

That same year, the Carters worked alongside volunteers to start the Jimmy Carter Work Project — later renamed the Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project. The project focused on transforming an abandoned building in New York that would become the home for families in dire need of housing.

In a Habitat memoriam video, Carter spoke about what the organization’s work meant to him, stating, “It’s not just governments that have a responsibility to resolve crisis.”

“It’s really the conglomerate momentum of dedicated individual citizens and this particularly true in a democracy to demonstrate our faith in ourselves, in each other and our faith in God, and that’s what Habitat means to me,” he continued.

Carter was never afraid to get his hands dirty or to work through adversity. In 2019, he showed up to a Habitat event in Nashville despite having fallen at home. To the event, he sported a black eye, 14 stitches and a bandaged face, the New York Times reported. That determination was a hallmark of his life.

Over four decades, the Carters helped build and improve nearly 4,500 homes, involving 108,100 volunteers across 14 countries.

Since his death, Habitat for Humanity has invited the public to honor his legacy through an online memory book filled with heartfelt tributes.

One tribute from Marc Henderson captured his spirit, saying, “‘Great men plant trees under whose shade they may never sit.’ President Jimmy Carter spent his life planting seeds of peace, service, and justice, nurturing a legacy that will shelter generations to come. His unwavering commitment to humanity reminds us that the greatest measure of a life is the impact it leaves behind.'”

Boris Henderson shared a personal story, “President Carter and Rosalynn helped build Habitat houses in the community I grew up (Optimist Park in Charlotte, North Carolina). In fact, the incredible impact they had on the local affiliate paved the way for my family to buy a Habitat home, which radically changed my life and many others in our little community. Years later, he and Rosalynn unassumingly returned to the community for a surprise visit!”

Habitat continues to pursue Carter’s shared vision of “a world where everyone has a decent place to live,” according to its website.

Born James Earl Carter, Jr., the late president grew up in Plains, Georgia, where peanut farming, Baptist faith and spirited political discussions were part of his daily life, according to the White House Historical Association. Those political discussions prompted Carter to enter politics, and he was elected Governor of Georgia in 1970. He became the 39th U.S. president seven years later, serving from 1977 to 1981. During his presidency, Carter tackled challenges such as inflation, unemployment and the energy crisis. He also championed human rights and deregulated the trucking and airline industries. In 2002, Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize “for his decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development.”

