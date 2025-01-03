Bernice Ross talks with real estate marketing expert Tiffany McQuaid, who shares insights gleaned from her latest book to help operate from a place of authenticity and intention.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Tiffany McQuaid, president of McQuaid and Company, is one of the most innovative and prolific marketers in the real estate industry. Her new book, The Inth Degree, which was rated No. 6 on Inman’s must-reads for 2025, is packed with inspirational tips to help you differentiate yourself from the competition, build an effective brand, and overcome life’s toughest business and personal challenges.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL INDEX SURVEY FOR DECEMBER

I first met McQuaid speaking at the 2021 NAR NXT conference. Her session was packed with innovative marketing ideas that McQuaid had already put to work in her brokerage, McQuaid and Company. McQuaid subsequently shared a number of those strategies in an Inman article called “How to upgrade your marketing in 2022.” The tips in that article are just as important today as they were three years ago.

A creative legacy: notebooks full of ideas

McQuaid described how her mind is a “ticker tape” of constantly streaming creative thoughts. Since she first started capturing these ideas in writing over 15 years ago, she has created a huge collection of notebooks to document, refine and launch many of those ideas.

“My notebooks represent my legacy in business. If someone found them, they’d have a blueprint for growth, innovation and success in real estate,” McQuaid said.

McQuaid’s notebooks aren’t just a testament to her creative process; they’re also reminders to agents about how important it is to capture customer feedback and then customize their marketing approach to best serve their specific database of customers.

Build your business on authenticity

When it comes to branding, today’s consumers want more than just a polished logo and marketing slogans — they want authenticity. “Authenticity forms the foundation of a strong brand, especially in an industry as competitive as real estate,” McQuaid said.

“What buyers and sellers really want to know is how you’re going to make their transaction better, how you’re going to be a resource and benefit to them, but most importantly, are you bringing your authentic, absolute best self to help them with the contracts and to negotiate on their behalf.”

3 important takeaways from The Inth Degree

When it comes to succeeding in today’s market, McQuaid believes knowledge is power, that authenticity is essential, and that you must consistently be marketing no matter how good or bad your market is.

1. Educate yourself, and then re-educate

Continuous learning is essential, especially now with the lack of inventory, high interest rates and changes due to commission litigation.

“Educate, educate and reeducate yourself, because we’ve all heard the analogy or the saying, knowledge is power. That is not only your power, but it’s your value, especially to your buyers and sellers.”

2. Build an authentic brand and stay true to it

“The power of your brand is a combination of who you put yourself out there to be along with your marketing. Please don’t put yourself in a small box,” she urged. “You’re not connectable in a box.”

Instead, make sure that you are consistent in terms of every element of your branding. “Remember that your photo and your logo combined with your authenticity, who you are, and what you share, that’s your brand,” McQuaid said. “It’s important to always stay true to your brand.”

3. The biggest mistake agents make

McQuaid said that the biggest mistake she sees agents making is their failure to consistently market. “You don’t have to spend a lot of money to market yourself, but you must be present. The biggest mistake I see agents make is that they advertise and put themselves out there when things are good, but then pull back when things are bad,” McQuaid said.

“It really should be the reverse. Put your intentions and money out there even when things are bad. Do whatever is necessary because when the market shifts and things become good again, everything changes. Whoever is out there will get the business. It’s important for you to get in front of it.”

Going all-in: how to push beyond your comfort zone

McQuaid describes her approach as “going all-in.” For her, down markets represent the best opportunity to differentiate her business, whether by expanding her location, experimenting with new marketing avenues, or rebranding to resonate better with clients.

She also believes most agents settle for the “status quo” rather than pushing through their comfort zone, which often can lead to unexpected successes. As McQuaid explained:

“When you’re riding the status quo wave and are afraid to upset the apple cart, my ‘fairy godmother,’ Barbara Corcoran once told me, “Tiffany, ignore the naysayers. Anything fresh and innovative makes them uncomfortable, and their intentional job is to clip your wings.”

This approach has helped McQuaid tune out critics and stay focused on her unique vision. She advises agents:

“When you push through the fear and the status quo and go “all in” on anything you do, there’s always something good out there for you,” McQuaid said.

7 keys to success: McQuaid’s ‘in’ principles

In The Inth Degree, McQuaid outlines seven principles that she calls the “In” factors. Her seven keys all begin with “In” and cover everything from mindset to action. These seven elements are

INtrepidness

INvigoration

INtention

INspiration

INgenuity

INcentive

INfluence

and they can serve as your personal guide to a more purpose-driven career.

Each key includes various aspects of our lives, how you can make a difference in the world by being a great influence, how you can overcome challenges and difficulties with intrepidness, how you can listen to your inner guide and align your inner being with intention and how to do it with a little bit of hope, vim, and vigor, with invigoration,” McQuaid said.

The book includes thought-provoking questions, prompting agents to reflect on their goals, habits, and values. McQuaid views these questions as essential checkpoints for agents who want to stay focused, motivated, and aligned with their mission.

“The keys help you unlock potential by understanding your motivations and pushing through comfort zones,” McQuaid explains. “They encourage you to operate from a place of intention rather than just following the crowd.”

3 magical mentorship moments

Throughout her journey, McQuaid has met influential figures who have shaped her career, provided valuable insights and inspired resilience. Here is what she has learned from the three women who made a major impact on her life.

McQuaid’s mother

McQuaid’s father died when she was only 10, and her mother died 21 years ago. As her mom was battling cancer, she started keeping a journal for both McQuaid and her sister. Her mother’s journaling resulted in the journaling that McQuaid started doing over 15 years ago.

“The journals not only brought me comfort but also provided life lessons that shaped my approach to business,” McQuaid said, “and I incorporated that into my book.”

From McQauid’s perspective, journaling is a powerful tool that can help agents as well.

Barbara Corcoran

In addition to becoming her “fairy godmother” and helping McQuaid to become more resilient, Corcoran “saw something in me that made me want to pay forward the goodness she gave over all this time,” McQuaid said. “In my book, I share some of the most powerful tips and thoughts that she has shared with me over the years.”

Katy Perry’s ‘firework’ moment

Whenever McQuaid wanted to get motivated, she would play Katy Perry’s song “Firework.” It was her personal theme whenever she was heading into a meeting or needed an extra boost.

“I had a magical thing happen at a very, very low moment in my life, and it immediately tied back to that song,” McQuaid explained. “When I actually had a chance to meet Katy Perry, we had this incredible dynamic. In the story I share in the book, I talk about how important it can be to reach for the stars, to just surrender, and trust.

Embracing emotional intelligence: Connecting with clients on a deeper level

A key focus in McQuaid’s book is on emotional intelligence. A key piece of advice that she gives her team is, “Instead of asking clients what they think about a property, ask how they feel.”

This approach fosters deeper connections, prompts more authentic responses about their motivations, and helps agents to have more meaningful and insightful conversations with their clients as opposed to asking them only what they think.

McQuaid’s final piece of advice

Never settle for the status quo. The path to true success lies in challenging your comfort zones, nurturing your creativity, and learning from every experience. Always remember, McQuaid said, “Every challenge represents an opportunity for you to go all-in, breakthrough and deliver your personal best.”

Bernice Ross, president and CEO of BrokerageUP and RealEstateCoach.com, and the founder of RealEstateWealthForWomen.com is a national speaker, author and trainer with over 1,500 published articles.