The acquisition of Mark Allen Realty will create a combined team of 80 real estate agents in three offices as the Anywhere brand grows its footprint across Chicagoland, executives announced.

Results Realty ERA Powered picked up a Chicago-based team last week when it acquired Mark Allen Realty, the companies announced in a statement.

Results Realty ERA Powered, an Anywhere Real Estate brand based in suburban St. Charles, Illinois, was founded in 2013 and is led by Judy Cox.

Cox said the acquisition would help the firm expand its reach throughout the nation’s third-largest metropolitan area.

“We see tremendous potential in combining our strengths with theirs, creating opportunities to serve more clients, support more agents and foster a greater sense of community,” Cox said in a statement.

“By coming together, we aim to not only grow as a company but also transform the way people experience real estate, offering innovative solutions, personalized service and life-changing outcomes,” Cox added. “Most importantly, the partnership fosters a supportive, family-like environment that prioritizes both professional and personal growth.”

Mark Allen Realty broker Matt Liss will stay on with the company. The companies said the sale would create efficiencies that boost agent productivity for the company that will now represent a combined 80 agents in three offices.

“From enhanced support systems, including cutting-edge tools, streamlined processes, and improved training programs, along with a larger network for collaboration and referrals, this stronger, unified company will boost market presence and credibility, while the expanded geographic footprint will allow agents to better serve diverse client needs,” Liss said in a statement. “At the end of the day, this exciting development will allow us to provide an even higher level of service to our clients.”

