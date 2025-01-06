The industry veteran had announced her departure from Anywhere in late December. Now, she will help NAR build relationships and trust, and serve as special advisor to CEO Nykia Wright.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Industry veteran Sherry Chris has joined the National Association of Realtors as an independent consultant and special advisor to CEO Nykia Wright, the association announced on Monday morning.

Chris will engage with the professional association to help it build relationships, trust and grow its collaboration with brokerage leaders, as the industry continues to adjust to a post-settlement landscape, NAR said in a press release.

“Sherry brings unmatched expertise and a unique, well-informed perspective on the real estate brokerage landscape, which will be critical as we enhance NAR’s collaboration with industry partners and drive stronger alignment across the sector,” Wright said in a statement. “Her ability to build meaningful connections and offer forward-thinking perspectives will help guide NAR’s approach to meeting the complex and varied needs of the real estate community.”

Chris spent nearly two decades at Anywhere Real Estate Inc., and before that, served as CEO of Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate and ERA Real Estate. Previously she was COO for Coldwell Banker Real Estate.

In late December, Chris announced that she would be stepping down from her advisory role at Anywhere.

“I am honored to work alongside Nykia and the leadership team at NAR during such an important time for our industry,” Chris said in a statement. “My goal is to better understand the concerns and priorities of brokerage leaders across the country and help create solutions that drive trust, value and collaboration for the very many important stakeholders in real estate.”

Email Lillian Dickerson