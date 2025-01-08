Real estate success is about more than closing deals, Nick Schlekeway writes. It’s about becoming an indispensable resource for clients and creating value that goes beyond transactions.

Real estate is a challenging and competitive industry where only the most focused and consistent agents thrive. Success doesn’t happen by chance — it’s built on intentional actions and a clear understanding of what sets an agent apart.

By focusing on key strategies like specialization, daily habits, market expertise and exceptional service, agents can establish themselves as trusted professionals and achieve lasting results.

Average is invisible

It’s no secret that clients want to work with experts, not generalists. Generalists are part of the herd. Generalists are average. Generalists are invisible. Whether you’re targeting luxury buyers, first-time homebuyers, new construction or the high-demand investment market, your niche (and the promotion of the same) is what makes you memorable.

When clients see you as the go-to person for a specific area or type of property, they’ll come back to you — and they’ll send referrals your way. Perhaps even more importantly, your recognition as an expert in something, anything, puts you on the map and gets you more business opportunities outside your specialization.

But specialization isn’t just about reputation; it’s about passion. What part of real estate energizes you? What type of client do you love working with? What types of property spark your interest? Lean into that.

Building your business around something you truly enjoy will keep you motivated and help you attract like-minded clients who value your expertise. Take time this week to identify your niche, if you haven’t already.

What do you want to be known for in your market? Once you’ve defined it, start aligning your marketing, messaging and outreach to reflect that focus. One of the most powerful and enjoyable aspects of being in real estate is the power to choose who you work with and how you do your business. Take ownership of that and enjoy the ride.

The power of consistent daily habits

“Virtues are formed in man by his doing the actions” — Aristotle

Success in real estate is built on consistent, intentional habits that drive results. The “5-5-5 Strategy” is a practical framework designed to keep agents focused on what matters most: building relationships and generating leads. This is a key component of “The Essential Seven” that we teach as part of your daily framework of success.

Make five phone calls a day: Reach out to leads, repeat clients, strategic partners or people in your sphere of influence and make a meaningful connection.

Send five digital direct touches a day: Initiate and engage through direct messages, texts or meaningful comments on social media

Schedule five face-to-face meetings per week: Meetings with current clients and customers do not count. This is to establish or deepen relationships with strategic partners, networking opportunities or simply catching up with someone in your sphere to strengthen that connection and build future opportunities together.

This structured approach ensures that agents prioritize lead generation and relationship-building activities every day. These habits create momentum, deepen connections, and position agents for long-term success.

Mastering market knowledge

Market expertise is a hallmark of top-performing real estate agents. Knowing what’s selling, understanding buyer trends, and identifying shifts in the market are essential skills for providing value to clients.

This level of knowledge doesn’t come from casual observation — it requires a commitment to daily learning and active engagement with the MLS, market data and client behavior.

Agents who immerse themselves in the details of their market are better equipped to anticipate client needs, offer tailored advice, and stand out as trusted professionals. It’s not just about keeping up; it’s about staying ahead and consistently delivering informed, data-driven insights.

Delivering exceptional client service

Service excellence is the foundation of a successful real estate career. Exceptional service doesn’t just close deals; it builds lasting relationships and drives referrals. Agents who prioritize their client’s needs, communicate clearly and go above and beyond create an experience that clients remember and recommend.

Feedback is an essential part of improving service. Agents should seek input from clients after transactions to identify areas for improvement. By refining processes and adapting to client expectations, agents can elevate their service and strengthen their reputation.

The most successful real estate agents understand that specialization, consistent daily habits, market expertise and exceptional service are all interconnected. Together, these elements form the foundation of a thriving business.

Real estate success is about more than closing deals; it’s about becoming an indispensable resource for clients and creating value that goes beyond transactions. By focusing on these strategies, agents can position themselves as leaders in their markets and achieve meaningful, long-term results.

Nick Schlekeway is the founder of Amherst Madison, a Boise, Idaho-based real estate brokerage. Connect with him on LinkedIn.