The three-person team, led by real estate professional Shane Burgman, brings a wealth of experience to Real.
Over the course of his 10-year career, Burgman has sold an average of 50 homes per year, totaling over $200 million in sales.

Adding nuance to our weekly Teams Beat newsletter, January is Teams Month at Inman. Find out if you should join a team, what it takes to build one from scratch, and when to consider leaving. Plus, the coveted Inman Power Player Awards as well as the second class of New York Power Brokers and MLS Innovators awards.

The Real Brokerage has announced the addition of The Burgman Group, a high-performing real estate team, to its growing presence on Florida’s Space Coast, across Brevard County.

The three-person team, led by real estate professional Shane Burgman, brings a wealth of experience to Real. Over the course of his decade-long career, Burgman has sold an average of 50 homes per year, totaling over $200 million in sales.

Sharran Srivatsaa | The Real Brokerage

“Shane’s unwavering honesty and relentless work ethic have earned him a reputation as one of the most trusted names in real estate and a leader among his peers,” Real President Sharran Srivatsaa said in a statement.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Shane and his team to Real and look forward to seeing how our platform helps them elevate their impact on clients while inspiring their peers,” he added.

Burgman transitioned into real estate in 2015 after a decade of service in the United States Navy, where he served as a nuclear submarine missile technician.

He credits his military background for instilling a strong commitment to hard work, ethics and a desire to make a difference in people’s lives. These core values have also helped him succeed in real estate.

Shane Burgman

At Real, Burgman and his team will be part of the company’s Military Division, which focuses on serving veterans, active-duty military members and military families.

“I’ve been following Real for a while. I’m stoked about this new opportunity and thrilled to enhance my clients’ overall experience. Real’s commission structure and revenue share provide upside potential that allows us to build long-term wealth, while the company’s technology platform is designed for teams like ours that are always looking to better serve clients. We couldn’t be more excited to make the move to Real,” Burgman said.

Burgman cited Real’s collaborative community, cutting-edge technology and entrepreneurial culture as key factors in the team’s decision to join Real.

The addition of The Burgman Group is just one of several strategic moves the brokerage has made in recent months. In November, Real added 400 agents in the Midwest and South from Amerivest Realty.

Email Richelle Hammiel

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×