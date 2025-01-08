The three-person team, led by real estate professional Shane Burgman, brings a wealth of experience to Real. Over the course of his 10-year career, Burgman has sold an average of 50 homes per year, totaling over $200 million in sales.

Adding nuance to our weekly Teams Beat newsletter, January is Teams Month at Inman. Find out if you should join a team, what it takes to build one from scratch, and when to consider leaving. Plus, the coveted Inman Power Player Awards as well as the second class of New York Power Brokers and MLS Innovators awards.

The Real Brokerage has announced the addition of The Burgman Group, a high-performing real estate team, to its growing presence on Florida’s Space Coast, across Brevard County.

The three-person team, led by real estate professional Shane Burgman, brings a wealth of experience to Real. Over the course of his decade-long career, Burgman has sold an average of 50 homes per year, totaling over $200 million in sales.

“Shane’s unwavering honesty and relentless work ethic have earned him a reputation as one of the most trusted names in real estate and a leader among his peers,” Real President Sharran Srivatsaa said in a statement.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Shane and his team to Real and look forward to seeing how our platform helps them elevate their impact on clients while inspiring their peers,” he added.

Burgman transitioned into real estate in 2015 after a decade of service in the United States Navy, where he served as a nuclear submarine missile technician.

He credits his military background for instilling a strong commitment to hard work, ethics and a desire to make a difference in people’s lives. These core values have also helped him succeed in real estate.

At Real, Burgman and his team will be part of the company’s Military Division, which focuses on serving veterans, active-duty military members and military families.

“I’ve been following Real for a while. I’m stoked about this new opportunity and thrilled to enhance my clients’ overall experience. Real’s commission structure and revenue share provide upside potential that allows us to build long-term wealth, while the company’s technology platform is designed for teams like ours that are always looking to better serve clients. We couldn’t be more excited to make the move to Real,” Burgman said.

Burgman cited Real’s collaborative community, cutting-edge technology and entrepreneurial culture as key factors in the team’s decision to join Real.

The addition of The Burgman Group is just one of several strategic moves the brokerage has made in recent months. In November, Real added 400 agents in the Midwest and South from Amerivest Realty.

Email Richelle Hammiel