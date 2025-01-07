Juliet Clapp has been named senior vice president and North East managing partner at The Agency New York. Ashlie Roberson of Tyler Whitman’s team has also been elevated to a partner.

A former executive vice president and executive director of sales at Brown Harris Stevens has moved to The Agency, the luxury firm announced on Monday.

Juliet Clapp, a 20-year industry veteran, has signed onto The Agency New York as senior vice president and North East managing partner.

“We are thrilled to welcome Juliet Clapp as senior vice president and North East managing partner to lead our New York City HQ,” The Agency President Rainy Austin said in a statement.

“At a time of industry consolidation, The Agency is uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between the behemoth brokerages and smaller regional boutiques in New York’s dynamic market. With Juliet’s leadership working with top local brokerages, we plan to further establish The Agency as the premier luxury boutique brokerage offering an innovative approach and a true global network — something no other firm in this market can match. Our agents in the New York market have seen incredible success, with key producers growing their business significantly over the past year, even in a down market. With this momentum and Juliet at the helm, we are poised for continued growth and to redefine what a luxury real estate brokerage means in this city and beyond.”

Prior to her work at Brown Harris Stevens, Clapp held management positions at Halstead Real Estate, Town Residential and Citi-Habitats Real Estate. Clapp’s professional career began in financial planning, where she refined an ability to help clients achieve their finance goals, according to an announcement. Over the course of her real estate career, she has completed more than $1 billion in transactions, and is an active member of the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY) and a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World and Luxury Portfolio International.

“I have long resonated with The Agency’s collaborative leadership team and values, and I’m excited to join the team, learn and grow alongside them as they continue to make their mark in the New York market,” Clapp said in a statement.

“The team-oriented, boutique-style culture fosters meaningful collaboration, while The Agency’s innovative brand and forward-thinking approach align with my own vision. Being part of such a respected, rapidly growing luxury global firm is a unique opportunity I’m truly excited about.”

In her role at The Agency, Clapp will foster growth-focused environments within the firm to promote productivity and help agents navigate market competition.

“We wish Juliet the best of luck in her next endeavor,” a spokesperson for Brown Harris Stevens told Inman in an email.

The Agency New York also announced that Ashlie Roberson of The Whitman Team, led by Tyler Whitman of Million Dollar Listing New York, was promoted to a full-time partner in New York City. With her move, the team is becoming The Whitman Roberson Team and will continue serving the greater New York City market.

Roberson is a founding member of The Whitman Team and leads management of Brooklyn operations. She is ranked in the top 5 percent of agents at The Agency and closed over $53 million in 2024.

